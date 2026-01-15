Skyward Specialty Expands Its E&S Property Offering

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.®, a Skyward Group Company, (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leading provider in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance market, announced a significant expansion of its E&S Property offering with the addition of Excess coverage.

In line with its commitment to building a comprehensive suite of E&S solutions, this continued investment in E&S Property reflects the Company’s disciplined execution of its “Rule Our Niche” strategy and its long-term commitment to scaling solutions in areas where the traditional market falls short. The expanded excess capacity strengthens Skyward Specialty’s ability to support layered programs for technically complex, non-catastrophe property risks, reinforcing its role as a solutions-oriented partner in the E&S market. The expansion also follows the recent appointment of Christopher Zitzmann, president, Inland Marine and Transactional E&S, to advance Skyward Specialty’s leadership in these highly specialized markets.

“As property risks become more complex and outpace traditional market solutions, the demand for tailored excess solutions continues to accelerate, and by expanding our portfolio, we are addressing a meaningful gap in the E&S property market. The excess market is competitive as ever and, with more risks flowing into the non-admitted space, we are applying our underwriting expertise to solve real capacity challenges without compromising our appetite and discipline,” said Zitzmann. “We are well positioned with the industry’s most experienced underwriting team to deliver customized, scalable solutions and more fully support the needs of our clients and partners."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions – Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty’s insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

