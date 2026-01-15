Attain Advances the Outcomes Era Across Every Channel and the Entire Funnel

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain , the most trusted and comprehensive source of live permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, today announced its 2026 product roadmap, outlining the next phase of innovation. The Outcomes Era represents a new phase that brings together full-funnel planning, activation, measurement, and always-on optimization, all grounded in real-time purchase behavior.

Attain’s vision for the Outcomes Era includes shifting away from siloed metrics and proxy performance toward a marketing system grounded in verified consumer purchase behavior. In this new era, every stage of the funnel, including brand, consideration, visitation, and sales, can be measured, optimized, and connected in real time. Attain’s 2026 roadmap executes this vision, expanding outcomes to reflect how media truly drives growth.

Attain’s 2026 roadmap focuses on four core advancements:

Access to High-Performing, High-Propensity Audiences: Attain will introduce more ways to identify and activate high-performing audiences, informed by live purchase behavior. A vertical-aligned and categorical propensity library will allow access to high-intent buyers segmented across 5-90 days, and performance will be viewable in real time to optimize and generate new audiences.

Full-Funnel Outcome Optimization: Attain will extend outcome measurement beyond lower-funnel sales to quantify how upper and mid-funnel tactics contribute to business impact. Upcoming capabilities include in-flight brand lift measurement and expanded real-time performance insights that connect brand impact, store visitation, and sales while campaigns are live.

Expansion of Measurable Channels with Creators: Attain will bring outcome-based measurement to influencer and creator marketing, enabling brands to move beyond engagement-based proxies and understand which partnerships drive verified business outcomes. By tying creator exposure directly to sales impact, Attain unlocks accountability in a channel that has historically been difficult to measure.

AI-Powered Intelligence, Delivered Anywhere: Building on OutcomeAI, Attain will introduce agentic tools that reduce workflow friction, automate analysis, and turn insights into action faster while keeping the marketer in control. Outcome intelligence and live purchase data are delivered directly into the workflows where marketers plan, activate, and measure media.

As a first step in this next chapter, Attain today launched Foot Traffic Measurement, now live within OutcomeHQ. Visitation rate is included as a core outcome, enabling brands to see in-store visitation across the full campaign lifecycle and understand how those visits translate into downstream sales lift. By incorporating real-world foot traffic into outcome measurement, Attain brings physical-world behavior into the same outcome framework as digital and transactional performance.

“The next chapter of outcomes-driven marketing won’t be defined by dashboards. It will be defined by decisions,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “At Attain, we’re using real purchase behavior at scale to fundamentally change how brands measure, activate, and grow.”

