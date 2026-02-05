Attain Expands Partnership with Tombras, Scaling the Impact of Live Purchase Intelligence Across a Growing Client Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain , the most trusted and comprehensive source of live permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, announced today the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Tombras, a leading global independent advertising agency. Entering its second year, the partnership builds on early innovation to scale the use of Attain’s live purchase intelligence across Tombras’ client portfolio, supporting more advanced targeting, optimization, measurement, and first-party data strategies.

Following a successful year focused on product integration and proof-of-concept innovation, the expanded partnership embeds Attain more deeply into Tombras’ proprietary intelligence platform, TID. This deeper integration enables Tombras to activate Attain’s real-time purchase audiences and insights more broadly across client campaigns, as well as new business efforts, helping brands understand and influence consumer behavior while campaigns are live.

“From the beginning, this partnership was about pushing beyond static measurement and into live, decision-ready intelligence,” said Alexander Potts, Head of Ad Technology and Media Investment at Tombras. “As we move into year two, Attain has become a critical part of our TID ecosystem, allowing us to optimize campaigns based on real purchase behavior and help clients build smarter, more resilient first-party data strategies.”

Through Attain’s 10M+ opted-in user base, Tombras gains access to granular, privacy-safe purchase signals that enhance targeting and unlock new layers of optimization and measurement. By bringing Attain’s data and insights directly into TID, Tombras can offer in-platform activation that helps clients move from exposure-based metrics to outcomes like incremental sales impact.

“For us, this renewal reflects both the results we’ve seen and the ambition of where this partnership can go,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “Tombras has been a true innovation partner, and now we’re focused on scaling what works - bringing live purchase intelligence into more client programs, more decisions, and more moments where it can drive real business outcomes.”

The expanded partnership also supports Tombras’ efforts to help brands develop and strengthen their first-party data strategies by pairing owned data with real-time purchase insights. Together, Attain and Tombras enable more adaptive media planning, faster optimization cycles, and clearer measurement of what drives growth.

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 10 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain’s portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com .

About Tombras

Tombras is one of the top independent agencies in North America. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our guiding mission. The foundation beneath it all is independence, which has been a force multiplier in the data + creativity equation, allowing us to invest and reinvest in our people and technology. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk and customer experience lab and much more, we do it all with over 500 strategists, creatives, designers, copywriters, media specialists, data scientists, researchers, tech and social media experts, producers, and directors. For more information, visit tombras.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Attain

michael@broadsheetcomms.com