Voximplant Brings xAI’s Grok Voice Agent API to Production-Ready Calls

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voximplant, a leading cloud communications and Voice AI platform, announced native support for xAI’s Grok Voice Agent API for real-time, speech-to-speech conversations.

This integration allows Grok to run on live calls across phone numbers, SIP trunks, WebRTC, and WhatsApp Business. Within a single platform, developers can focus on agent behavior, defining voice, turn-taking, system instructions, and tools, while Voximplant handles telephony, media conversion, and real-time streaming behind the scenes.

Grok Voice Agent API offers:

Lower per-minute pricing with a flat rate for connection time.

Low-latency, interruption-friendly conversations with reliable turn-taking and barge-in

Grounded answers with semantic retrieval over internal documentation

Uniquely native Web+X search as a live knowledge source during calls

Function calling for escalation and call control

The Grok Voice Agent API follows the same design principles as all Voximplant connectors: simple configuration, low latency, and full control of call logic inside one platform. This makes it easy to experiment, deploy, and switch between leading Voice AI models as the market evolves.

“Speech-to-speech Voice AI is where the industry is headed, but deploying it in real-world environments is still complex. We integrated Grok’s Voice Agent API directly into VoxEngine to give developers a fast and cost-effective way to experiment with the latest and most advanced tools and to deploy Voice Agents on real calls, without worrying about telephony infrastructure or streaming complexity,” said Alexey Aylarov, Co-founder and CEO of Voximplant.

As the Voice AI ecosystem evolves rapidly, Voximplant supports all major vendors, making it easy for developers to switch between models and adopt the best technology available.

About Voximplant

Voximplant enables businesses to build and scale Voice AI agents for real-time communications. Its cloud communications platform provides AI-powered real‑time voice, video, and messaging. With Voximplant, teams ship faster, improve customer experience, and lower support costs using serverless logic, APIs, and SDKs built for reliability at scale. The platform powers tens of thousands of businesses worldwide and integrates natively with leading Voice AI stacks for high‑quality experiences. Voximplant provides code-driven orchestration of AI agents, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech with phone number, SIP, mobile, WebRTC, and WhatsApp connectivity. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at voximplant.ai.