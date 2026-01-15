Thomas Launches New Platform Tools Helping Industrial Buyers Source the Right Suppliers

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas , a leading digital platform connecting industrial buyers with more than 500,000 suppliers, announced the rollout of Thomas Smart Search, a powerful new tool that enables buyers to run complex, multi-capability searches and identify more relevant suppliers for their needs. Thomas also launched Performance-Based Listings, allowing manufacturing and industrial suppliers to promote their businesses to in-market buyers through targeted sponsored listings.

Where Industry Intent Meets Industry Fit

Industrial sourcing has become more complex—not because options are limited, but because buyers need to find the most relevant suppliers. Thomas Smart Search, designed specifically for industrial buyers, engineers, and sourcing leaders, removes the friction of navigating vast supplier directories, helping buyers find the right supplier, faster. The new search eliminates the need to select from traditional categories.

Now, buyers can type in detailed searches—in their own words—to find exactly what they are looking for and quickly connect with suppliers that precisely meet their needs, all from a single search interface. And Thomas Smart Search is delivering results: data from a recent test shows Smart Search is driving over 15% more supplier evaluations compared to the legacy search functionality.



Enhanced Advertiser Platform

Thomas also launched new Performance-Based Listings, allowing manufacturing and industrial business advertisers to set budgets and only pay for potential buyers who interact with their profiles. Features of the improved supplier platform include:

Defined Target Markets: With the audience in mind, advertisers can choose the categories that suit their business from over 80,000 industry-focused offerings.

With the audience in mind, advertisers can choose the categories that suit their business from over 80,000 industry-focused offerings. Customized Ad Budgeting: Advertisers can set budgets aligned with their business goals.

Advertisers can set budgets aligned with their business goals. Pay for What You Get: Advertisers only pay for traffic that engages with their business profile.

Advertisers only pay for traffic that engages with their business profile. Drive Results & Track Progress: Advertisers can monitor campaign performance with Thomas’ powerful analytics platform.

“Thomas has the unique capability of being able to geographically target, as well as capability target,” said Scott Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Case Mason . “We are able to be very strategic in how we spend our money to make sure that we are getting the best bang for our buck from our branding perspective as well as from a lead-generation perspective in our key capabilities.”

“As more buyers use targeted search paths, we’re accelerating their purchasing decisions and driving valuable long-term connections with suppliers. Accurate, attribute-rich searches ensure buyers quickly find the right suppliers and suppliers benefit from higher‑quality traffic. Thomas Smart Search sharpens this flywheel between buyers and suppliers,” said Rachel Zepernick, General Manager at Thomas . “We’re also excited to have integrated DataDome into our platform. Its proprietary algorithm helps identify human or non-human traffic in under 2 milliseconds. This not only improves the quality of traffic, but boosts platform performance and peace of mind for our buyers and suppliers—their data remains secure, and their experience is seamless.”

Learn more on Thomasnet.com .

About Thomas

Thomas, a Xometry business, connects buyers with more than 500,000 highly-vetted North American suppliers, helping manufacturers grow their businesses. Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, the popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform, and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Learn more at Thomasnet.com or follow Thomas on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7208fdd-7c1c-436e-9cd2-8be65922f892