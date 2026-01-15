iPower Provides Market Update on Digital Asset Treasury Execution

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) today provided a market update on the continued execution of its Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) strategy, following recent disclosures related to its initial digital asset purchases.

As previously announced, iPower has funded a secured, controlled Digital Asset Treasury account and completed its initial purchases of Bitcoin and Ethereum through a subsidiary account maintained with BitGo, an institutional digital asset custody and infrastructure provider. All assets are held subject to defined custody, governance and control arrangements.

Since the Company’s initial purchases, market prices for both Bitcoin and Ethereum have traded above the Company’s respective acquisition prices, reflecting broader market movement during the period. iPower emphasized that its Digital Asset Treasury is not intended as a short-term trading strategy, but rather a disciplined, long-term component of its broader crypto strategy, implemented within defined governance and risk-management frameworks.

“Execution discipline and transparency are central to how we are approaching our Digital Asset Treasury,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Our focus is on building digital asset exposure in a measured and controlled way, supported by institutional-grade custody, governance, and a long-term strategic framework—not on short-term market movements.”

iPower noted that it may make additional digital asset purchases over time, depending on market conditions, capital availability, and internal risk-management considerations, consistent with the parameters previously disclosed.

As part of its broader strategy, the Company continues to evaluate its operating and capital structure to ensure its businesses are positioned to maximize long-term stockholder value.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven company operating at the intersection of digital assets and real-world commerce. The Company’s platform includes established e-commerce operations and emerging digital asset initiatives. Leveraging its experience, platform capabilities, and ecosystem relationships developed through its operating businesses, iPower is executing a broader crypto strategy focused on connecting digital assets with real-world commerce through licensed partners and compliant infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the implementation of iPower’s digital asset strategy, the anticipated benefits of holding digital assets, and iPower’s future business plans in this sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

