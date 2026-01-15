Instead of Cutting Out, Add In: Health Experts Encourage “Additive Resolutions” for a Healthier, Happier 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans set their New Year’s resolutions, most will focus on cutting back - less sugar, less screen time, less spending. But health and wellness experts say it might be time to flip that script.

“When we shift from restriction to addition, we create room for joy and growth,” said Jennifer Gilburg, Director of Health and Wellness Strategy at YMCA of the USA. “People are far more likely to maintain resolutions that make them feel better, not deprived.”

This year, the YMCA is encouraging people to focus on “additive resolutions” - goals that focus on adding healthy, joyful, and sustainable habits instead of giving things up, leading to opportunities for more connected communities.

From scheduling a weekly family swim night to joining a new group fitness class or volunteering once a month, additive resolutions prioritize achievement, relationships, and belonging. The YMCA says these goals don’t just last longer, they can also lead to more positive outcomes for overall health and happiness.

The approach reflects a growing cultural fatigue with “all-or-nothing” resolutions that focus on eliminating perceived bad habits. Instead, additive resolutions encourage realistic steps toward a more balanced life.

“It’s not about being perfect or starting over every January,” added Gilburg. “It’s about finding small ways to build energy, community, and meaning, and those are changes people want to keep.”

Research supports this mindset: Studies have shown that people who frame their goals positively are significantly more likely to sustain them long-term. Whether it’s a new morning walk, more time outdoors, or a weekly call with a friend, the message is clear─ instead of asking, What should I stop doing? we ask a more energizing question: What can I add to my life that will help me feel stronger, happier, or more connected?

