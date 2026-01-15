Exclusive Ride & Drives Return to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is putting attendees in the driver’s seat with a dynamic lineup of exclusive outdoor Ride & Drive experiences, offering a rare chance to test today’s most talked-about vehicles on real roads. From trusted household names to cutting-edge electric innovators, these hands-on experiences bring the show beyond the show floor and onto the pavement.

Taking place throughout the official show dates (January 23 through February 1), Ride & Drive’s from Toyota, Kia, and Chevrolet will be available under the L Street Bridge, giving guests multiple opportunities to experience the performance, technology, and comfort that define these brands. Toyota brings a selection of its latest cars and SUVs, highlighting advanced safety features, intuitive technology, and the dependable performance the brand is known for. Chevrolet delivers a broad range of experiences, including all electric efficiency, family friendly versatility, and unmistakable truck capability, with confirmed vehicles such as Chevy Bolt LT, Equinox EV LT2, Trax RS, Traverse RS, and Silverado LD LT Trail Boss. Kia adds excitement with a lineup that blends rugged capability and electrified performance, giving attendees the opportunity to drive the 2027 Telluride X Pro SX Prestige, the all electric 2026 EV9 GT Line, and the Sportage Hybrid SX Prestige.

In addition to the full show Ride & Drives, attendees can take advantage of two limited time experiences. Lucid offers an exclusive Ride & Drive from January 23 through 27, showcasing its performance driven electric vehicles that combine sleek design, precision engineering, and a commitment to sustainability. Tesla will also allow attendees to take to the road from January 28 through February 1 with their exclusive Outdoor Ride & Drive experience, featuring vehicles including the Cybertruck, Model Y, Model 3, and Model X.

With multiple manufacturers, confirmed models, and real road routes, the Ride & Drives at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show offer one of the most engaging ways to explore today’s automotive landscape in a single destination. Availability is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis and attendees are encouraged to plan ahead to take advantage of these hands on driving experiences.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show runs January 23 through February 1. For tickets and additional information, visit WashingtonAutoShow.com.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 23, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 24, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 25, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 26 through Thursday, January 29, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 30, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 31, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2026 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 23 through February 1, 2026.











