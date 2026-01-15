Johns Hopkins USFHP Introduces No-Cost Mental Health Support Program for Members

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan (USFHP) has added a new mental health and peer support service designed specifically for the military community to its member offerings. All USFHP members and their families now have access to Cabana Live, a confidential platform, at no additional cost.

Johns Hopkins USFHP has long prioritized the mental health and well-being of the active-duty families and retirees they serve as a core part of comprehensive health care. Military life brings unique challenges — from managing deployments and family separations to navigating career transitions and everyday stress — and addressing these challenges requires dedicated support tailored to the military experience. Through working with Cabana Live, USFHP is expanding access to mental health resources that meet members where they are, when they need it.

“Supporting the mental health of the military community has always been a priority for Johns Hopkins USFHP,” says Melissa Teves, Vice President of US Family Health Plan. “With Cabana Live, we’re reducing obstacles such as access and stigma that often stand between our members and the support they need. This service reflects our ongoing commitment to providing those who have served our country with the comprehensive care they have earned.”

Cabana Live makes getting help simple and convenient. Members can join live support groups led by facilitators with military experience, typically within hours rather than weeks or months. The platform offers complete privacy with camera-off sessions, voice masking and the option to use an alias, allowing members to participate in a way that feels comfortable.

“More than 86% of the military families we serve join our live, moderated groups on the same day in which they seek support,” said David Black, CEO and Co-founder of Cabana. “Our work with Johns Hopkins USFHP helps ensure military families don’t have to wait to feel supported.”

Beyond live groups, Cabana Live provides self-care tools including guided meditation and practical skill-building exercises that can be completed in just minutes a day. Topics include stress management, relationship building, focus and decision-making and adjusting to civilian life.

This value-add service reflects Johns Hopkins USFHP’s commitment to removing barriers to mental health support. Cabana Live is designed to complement clinical care by helping members process challenges and stay engaged between formal services. The platform serves members who are feeling overwhelmed, navigating life challenges, waiting for therapy or already in treatment and seeking additional support — all without appointments, long wait times or out-of-pocket costs.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland’s largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide.

Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

About Cabana

Cabana is a digital health platform designed to support individuals before, between, and alongside traditional therapy. Through partnerships with health plans, state agencies, and employers, Cabana provides access to confidential, no-cost mental health support for more than 1.8 million individuals nationwide.



Learn more at cabanahealth.org

