SCORE11 Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Fair Play Meets Ownership in Sports Prediction

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of SCORE11’s native token -SCR($SCR) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as SCR/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 21th of January 2026, with the private sale live on January 16th.





Built on BSC, Score11 introduces a next-generation Web3 fantasy sports platform that turns sports fandom into an immersive, skill-driven experience with real ownership and rewards. Rather than a standard gaming token, it’s built around fair play, where transparent blockchain rules, verifiable outcomes, and skill-based competitions level the field for everyone and also offers a decentralized prediction market platform where users can trade outcome-based shares on real-world events using cryptocurrency, primarily stablecoins like USDT and USDC. The platform leverages blockchain technology to ensure transparency and employs a market-driven pricing mechanism that reflects crowd-sourced probabilities

At the core of Score11 is a play-to-own ecosystem with staking rewards, NFT collectibles for player cards and achievements, and on-chain verification for every score and action. Stake SCR to unlock exclusive tournaments, governance votes, and yields; join global leagues with live cricket stats that update in real-time, plus prediction-style mechanics across upcoming sports such as football. Multiple tournaments, leagues, and special events keep things fresh, while different game modes combine fantasy gameplay, skill-based predictions, and ownership-driven participation. Rewards flow from performance and strategy, all tamper-proof and publicly recorded.

IEO Overview

Token name: SCORE11

Token symbol: SCR

Total issue supply: 100,000,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Fri, 16 January 2026

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 21 January 2026–16:00 (UTC+8)

Duration: 5 Day

Utility & Ecosystem

$SCR is the key to the Score11 world, powering:

Staking for tournament entry, yields, and boosted governance

Buying and trading NFT player cards and in-game assets

Joining fantasy leagues and skill-based contests

Accessing premium features and live stats integrations

Approach a Real World decentralized prediction market platform

As the platform grows-with beta in Q4 2025, global tournaments in Q1 2026, and expansions to football and esports-$SCR opens up:

DAO voting on leagues, rewards, and gameplay tweaks

True ownership and secondary markets for digital collectibles

Cross-game utility in the evolving sports economy

Real World decentralized prediction market

The tokenomics focus on long-term stability with phased releases and vesting to support liquidity, rewards, development, and growth. Through blockchain fairness and community governance, Score11 redefines fantasy sports for fans who want to own, compete, and profit fairly.

Connecting a wallet puts you in control-own your cards, stake for gains, and jump into leagues-bringing Score11’s vision of transparent, fan-first Web3 gaming to life.

SCORE11 Official Media

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

