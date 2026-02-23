Kaspa Finance Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Making Global Trade Safer and Simpler

Singapore, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Kaspa Finance’s native token -KFC($KFC) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as KFC/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 6th of March, with the private sale live on 26th February.





IEO Overview

Token name: Kaspa Finance

Token symbol: KFC

Total issue supply: 21,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Tue, 26 February 2026

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 6 March 2026

Duration: 72 hours

KaspaFinance.io Unveils Next-Gen DeFi Super App on Kaspa’s High-Speed Layer-2 Ecosystem

KaspaFinance.io, the pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) suite built natively on the ultra-fast Kaspa EVM (Igra & Kasplex L2), today officially announces its launch and expanded roadmap. Designed to bring institutional-grade DeFi functionality to the world’s fastest proof-of-work ecosystem, KaspaFinance.io combines automated market making, AI-assisted trading, multi-layer yield farming, and advanced liquidity tools into a unified user experience.

At the core of KaspaFinance.io’s vision is a fundamentally new approach to decentralized finance: one that seamlessly leverages Kaspa’s high-throughput infrastructure, itself powered by a novel block-directed acyclic graph (blockDAG) architecture, to deliver near-instant settlement, low-cost transactions, and scalable smart contract execution. Kaspa’s core network, innovating on the GHOSTDAG/PHANTOM family of consensus protocols, enables fast, secure transaction finality without compromising decentralization.

Comprehensive DeFi Tooling, Built for Speed and Security

KaspaFinance.io’s modular platform delivers a full suite of DeFi building blocks:

• Ultra-Fast Swaps & V3 AMM: Traders can swap assets with minimal slippage and deep liquidity pools tailored for Igra and Kasplex’s throughput.

• Multi-Reward Farming & Staking: Liquidity providers earn layered yield from trading fees, ecosystem incentives, and strategic reward curves.

• AI-Powered KasBot Trading: Automated strategies help users optimize trades and navigate market dynamics with algorithmic precision.

• Lending & Synthetic Instruments: Planned expansions include permissionless lending markets and yield-enhancing derivatives that extend capital efficiency.

• Cross-Bridge and Analytics: Users will gain deeper on-chain insights and seamless connectivity between Kaspa, Layer-2, and other EVM ecosystems.

The ecosystem’s native utility token, $KFC, underpins governance, fee sharing, liquidity mining incentives, and future protocol revenue distribution. Its tokenomics are structured to reward early adopters and long-term ecosystem contributors.

A New Standard for DeFi on Proof-of-Work Chains

KaspaFinance.io’s mission is to demonstrate that vibrant decentralized financial infrastructure need not wait for proof-of-stake or layer-1 rollups alone. By harnessing Kaspa’s blockDAG technology, which supports parallel block creation and rapid consensus, the project unlocks programmable finance at speeds that outpace many existing L1 and L2 alternatives.

“As DeFi continues to evolve, performance and composability are the defining vectors of innovation,” said the KaspaFinance.io founding team. “Kaspa’s unique blockchain design opens a new frontier for financial primitives that are fast, secure, and inclusive and KaspaFinance.io is ready to be the hub of that ecosystem.”

About KaspaFinance.io

KaspaFinance.io is a V3 decentralized finance platform built on Kasplex and Igra EVM (L2’s), offering integrated trading, liquidity, yield farming, AI tools, and programmable finance for users and developers. Its goal is to accelerate adoption of DeFi infrastructure in one of the most performant base-chain ecosystems in existence.

About Kaspa

Kaspa is a scalable, decentralized proof-of-work blockchain that uses a blockDAG structure to achieve high throughput and sub-second visibility with secure consensus. Originating from a community-driven, fair-launch philosophy, Kaspa provides a foundation for smart contracts, token issuance, and next-generation decentralized applications.

Media Contact:

Email: press(at)kaspafinance.io

Kaspa Finance Official Media

Website|Twitter|Telegram|Medium|Youtube

