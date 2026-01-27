RWAMP Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Digital Ownership Backed by Real-World Assets

Singapore, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of RWAMP’s native token -RWAMP($RWAMP) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as RWAMP/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 29th of January 2026, with the private sale live on January 26th.





Built on blockchain, RWAMP serves as a real-world asset (RWA) focused digital token that connects traditional real estate investing with blockchain tech, making property ownership more approachable for everyone. Instead of being just another speculative coin, it’s tied to actual high-potential properties in places like Dubai, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, backed by the solid track record of Mark Properties. This setup lets investors get into real estate without needing huge upfront cash, dealing with location hassles, or navigating complicated paperwork-think digital shares in verified assets that you can track and trade easily.

At the heart of RWAMP is a straightforward ecosystem built for transparency and real value, where blockchain handles ownership records, smooth transactions, and worldwide access. Users get multi-market exposure across those key regions, exclusive entry to premium projects not open to the public, potential growth in token value as demand rises, plus dividends and profits from the underlying real estate earnings. Everything’s designed with compliance in mind, easing the way for both crypto folks and traditional investors dipping their toes in. The roadmap kicks off with the ongoing presale (Stage 2 with a 10% bonus), moves to launching the first Dubai project involving property picks and development, and heads toward exchange listings, expansions into more markets, and advanced features like global partnerships.

IEO Overview

Token name: RWAMP

Token symbol: RWAMP

Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Mon, 26 January 2026

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 29 January 2026

Duration: 72 hours

Utility & Ecosystem

$RWAMP is the core currency for real estate investments in the ecosystem, supporting:

Access to property-backed investments in Dubai, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia

Digital ownership and tracking of tangible assets

Participation in exclusive real estate projects and value growth

Earning dividends and trading profits from project performance

Wallet-based entry for secure, global transactions

As RWAMP scales-with the presale raising over $148,000 so far and plans for more listings and market entries-$RWAMP will enable expanded features like:

Advanced trading tools and secondary markets for assets

Community governance on project directions

DeFi integrations for better liquidity and interoperability

Broader partnerships to grow the RWA space

The project’s tokenomics prioritize stability and long-term growth, with phased releases tied to real asset development, compliance focus, and sustainable adoption. By linking solid real estate basics with blockchain’s efficiency, RWAMP is carving out a practical spot in the tokenization world for investors seeking real backing and steady potential.

RWAMP Official Media

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

