AM 560 and Morning Host Dan Proft Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced a new two-year contract extension with Chicago morning talk show host Dan Proft, which will keep Proft on AM 560 The Answer (WIND-AM) through the end of 2027.





“The combination of Dan Proft’s intellect and his exceptional interviewing skills is why he’s the best morning radio host in Chicago,” said John Gallagher, regional vice president and general manager of AM 560 The Answer. “His knowledge of the issues that affect the people of Illinois is unmatched. This contract extension solidifies the Chicago Morning Answer brand and the top conservative talk radio line-up in the nation.”

“I'm excited to extend my run on Chicago's Morning Answer, and I am honored to be trusted with such an important platform during these turbulent times,” said Dan Proft. “Nothing short of the future of the United States and Western civilization, by extension, is on the line, and I'm humbled to be able to lend my voice to the fight. I want to thank AM 560's management, along with our loyal, intelligent listeners and our accomplished and thoughtful guests, for their ongoing support.”

As host of Chicago’s Morning Answer since 2015 when he joined AM 560, Proft is the longest-running morning talk show host in the market. Previously, Proft had been heard on WLS-AM in Chicago.

Proft was born and raised in Wheaton, IL, and graduated from Northwestern University and Loyola University School of Law. He has managed many political campaigns and political action committees and has served in various leadership capacities in state and municipal government since 1994. Following his run for governor in 2010, Proft became a radio talk show host.

Proft has served on the boards of directors for many organizations, including GiGi’s Playhouse — a non-profit organization committed to changing lives and providing hope through the consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic, and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community — and Cure CMT — a non-profit organization that provides direct funding for braces and surgery so people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can move with confidence, reduce pain, and regain independence.

