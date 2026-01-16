Jay Walker’s Revive TV Now Streaming Live on OG Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVIVE TV, the culture-forward streaming network built around conversation, community, and original programming, today announced that REVIVE TV is now available live on OG Network through OG Network’s Live TV channel lineup.





The launch marks another major milestone in REVIVE TV’s expansion strategy, providing viewers with an additional, free, ad-supported way to access the network’s growing slate of original and personality-driven programming.

“REVIVE was created to meet people where they are and give culture a real home on television,” said Jay Walker, Founder of REVIVE TV. “OG Network gives us another strong platform to connect with audiences who want authentic conversations, inspiring content, and programming that reflects the culture in real time.”

Watch REVIVE TV on OG Network

Viewers can stream REVIVE TV live now via OG Network at:

https://play.theognetwork.net/live-tv?channelId=467068

The channel is available through OG Network’s Live TV experience, offering easy access without the need for a traditional cable subscription.

Expanding Access Through FAST Distribution

The addition of REVIVE TV to OG Network’s Live TV lineup strengthens the network’s presence in the fast-growing free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) space. FAST platforms continue to gain popularity as audiences seek easy, on-demand access to curated content without subscription barriers.

With this expansion, REVIVE TV becomes even more accessible to viewers looking for culture-forward programming that blends conversation, community storytelling, and original series into an always-on streaming experience.

Programming That Reflects the Culture

REVIVE TV delivers content designed to inform, inspire, and entertain, featuring:

• Personality-driven talk and interview programming

• Community-focused storytelling

• Faith-forward and purpose-driven conversations

• Original series and special event programming

The network’s content strategy centers on real voices, real stories, and real impact—providing a platform where culture, creativity, and conversation meet.

A Strategic Growth Move

The partnership with OG Network supports REVIVE TV’s long-term growth vision of expanding across accessible digital platforms while maintaining a strong, authentic brand identity.

“REVIVE is about momentum,” Walker added. “We’re building something that lasts, and every new platform brings us closer to the people we’re here to serve.”

About REVIVE TV

REVIVE TV is a 24/7 culture-forward streaming network delivering conversation-led programming designed to inform, inspire, and entertain. The network features personality-driven shows, community-centered storytelling, and original series built for today’s digital audience. REVIVE TV is owned and operated by WOAHRAE.

About OG Network

OG Network is a free, ad-supported streaming destination offering a Live TV channel lineup and on-demand content focused on culture-forward entertainment, films, and television programming.

