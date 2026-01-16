Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Over 18,800 Investors as Protocol Deployment Preparation Continues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is approaching a turning point in its development cycle. The project has been on many watchlists since early 2025 when its presale opened at a small price point that attracted the first wave of early adopters. Since then, participation has grown as information about the upcoming lending protocol and the expected launch timeline has become public. With more than 18,800 investors now holding MUTM, the presale is entering a phase where entries are increasing and available tokens are declining. These two factors are shaping the final stage dynamics of what is now one of the largest presales in its sector.





Presale Structure and Participation Data

Mutuum Finance began its presale at $0.01 in phase 1. This starting valuation gave early participants a significant margin ahead of future phases. As demand increased, the presale moved through its structured pricing model until reaching $0.04 in recent stages.

Launch pricing is expected at $0.06 according to the roadmap. Pricing is not random. Each stage has a fixed token count and a fixed token price. When a stage sells out, the price moves to the next tier. This creates a transparent progression that rewards early entry and prevents last minute price shocks.

To date, the presale has raised $19.8M. Token sales have reached roughly 830M MUTM. Out of the total 4B supply, approximately 45.5% has been reserved for presale distribution which equals about 1.82B tokens.

This allocation size was set to secure sufficient liquidity ahead of exchange listings without giving out the majority of the supply. The remaining tokens are allocated for listings, liquidity operations, development, ecosystem incentives and other categories that support growth once the protocol is live.

Current Investment Behavior in the Presale

One of the most important indicators in late presale phases is behavior from larger wallets. While early phases are often dominated by smaller retail entries, late stages attract larger allocations and whales who prefer to deploy after certain milestones and audits are confirmed.

Mutuum Finance has seen an uptick in larger single transactions during recent periods which indicates a shift from exploration to positioning. Analysts who follow crypto investing note that whales often wait for audit results before entering because risk is lower and future liquidity paths are clearer.

Demand at this phase is also shaped by the expected listing discount. If a token is priced at $0.04 in presale and $0.06 at launch, buyers can rationalize the difference as a built in margin. This logic has been used across many past DeFi crypto launches that later became larger cap tokens once products became active.

Why Protocol Development Matters for Presale Buyers

Mutuum Finance is not only a token sale. The project is developing a decentralized lending protocol that will allow users to lend and borrow digital assets through pooled smart contracts. Once V1 protocol goes live , suppliers will earn interest and borrowers will post collateral.

This model is similar to how established lending systems operate, but with decentralized execution. The revenue model sets Mutuum Finance apart from meme driven tokens because value is tied to usage rather than hype.

According to the official X account, V1 is preparing for deployment on the Sepolia testnet. After that, the mainnet release is expected to follow. Security preparation has already taken place. Halborn completed an audit of the protocol and CertiK issued a 90 out of 100 token scan score. These steps are important because lending protocols are more sensitive to code risk than simple token launches.

Late Stage Dynamics

With more than 18,800 holders and only a portion of the presale allocation remaining, late stage demand has picked up. The faster phase completions show that buyers are less willing to wait for later pricing tiers. This is common when investors expect that getting in now may offer a better entry than waiting for listings on centralized exchanges where price discovery becomes competitive and slippage increases.

When tracking what crypto to accumulate now, the presale stage of Mutuum Finance has become a focal point. If the roadmap continues to move forward and usage begins after V1 activates, investors believe Mutuum Finance could join the list of new cryptocurrency projects that outperformed their presale entry points in previous cycles.