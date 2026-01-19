OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

19 January 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 16 January 2026 it had purchased a total of 13,431 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 13,431 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 637.50p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 633.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 635.39p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 355,487,099 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 355,487,099.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 16-01-2026 16:27:21 GBp 926 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1hq6a 16-01-2026 16:20:05 GBp 1,250 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1hxQA 16-01-2026 16:19:33 GBp 136 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1huLT 16-01-2026 16:05:43 GBp 190 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1hKE@ 16-01-2026 16:04:49 GBp 207 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1hLPE 16-01-2026 16:02:59 GBp 200 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1hGN7 16-01-2026 16:01:37 GBp 36 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1hULC 16-01-2026 16:01:17 GBp 465 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1hVgZ 16-01-2026 16:01:16 GBp 19 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1hVg2 16-01-2026 16:01:16 GBp 1,185 635.50 XLON xeaMTL1hVg8 16-01-2026 15:59:45 GBp 209 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1hTE4 16-01-2026 15:58:56 GBp 175 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1hRkt 16-01-2026 15:43:01 GBp 225 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1a@mh 16-01-2026 15:42:21 GBp 179 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1a$yU 16-01-2026 15:40:58 GBp 245 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1azNx 16-01-2026 15:40:54 GBp 238 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1azJ7 16-01-2026 15:40:04 GBp 77 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1axgH 16-01-2026 15:40:04 GBp 143 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1axgJ 16-01-2026 15:34:30 GBp 167 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1aWjj 16-01-2026 15:18:55 GBp 155 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1a63s 16-01-2026 15:18:45 GBp 225 635.50 XLON xeaMTL1a6Gl 16-01-2026 14:50:18 GBp 263 633.50 XLON xeaMTL1bLWB 16-01-2026 14:31:02 GBp 195 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1cnPf 16-01-2026 14:10:56 GBp 201 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1cN8n 16-01-2026 13:40:15 GBp 130 637.00 XLON xeaMTL1doxK 16-01-2026 13:19:24 GBp 279 637.50 XLON xeaMTL1di$Z 16-01-2026 13:10:52 GBp 315 637.00 XLON xeaMTL1dIX7 16-01-2026 13:07:45 GBp 268 637.50 XLON xeaMTL1dHJe 16-01-2026 13:05:01 GBp 334 637.50 XLON xeaMTL1dSUK 16-01-2026 12:18:20 GBp 3 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1WXBN 16-01-2026 12:18:04 GBp 295 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1WkXW 16-01-2026 11:50:47 GBp 311 635.50 XLON xeaMTL1W56I 16-01-2026 11:26:49 GBp 225 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1XzGg 16-01-2026 11:07:45 GBp 164 634.00 XLON xeaMTL1XNiu 16-01-2026 10:58:55 GBp 136 634.50 XLON xeaMTL1XQY6 16-01-2026 10:57:55 GBp 198 635.00 XLON xeaMTL1XRCn 16-01-2026 10:48:34 GBp 198 635.50 XLON xeaMTL1XCM5 16-01-2026 10:42:04 GBp 323 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1YtIV 16-01-2026 10:23:37 GBp 350 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1YWEM 16-01-2026 10:14:42 GBp 494 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1YKfM 16-01-2026 09:27:54 GBp 153 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1ZYEx 16-01-2026 09:21:00 GBp 283 637.00 XLON xeaMTL1Zhca 16-01-2026 09:17:11 GBp 345 637.00 XLON xeaMTL1ZNyj 16-01-2026 09:04:22 GBp 209 636.00 XLON xeaMTL1Z6v1 16-01-2026 08:40:21 GBp 180 635.50 XLON xeaMTL0S$6N 16-01-2026 08:40:21 GBp 262 635.50 XLON xeaMTL0S$6S 16-01-2026 08:08:37 GBp 193 636.00 XLON xeaMTL0SUjZ 16-01-2026 08:07:21 GBp 120 635.50 XLON xeaMTL0SUSn 16-01-2026 08:07:21 GBp 2 635.50 XLON xeaMTL0SUSp 16-01-2026 08:07:21 GBp 147 635.50 XLON xeaMTL0SUSr 16-01-2026 08:07:20 GBp 203 636.00 XLON xeaMTL0SUVq



