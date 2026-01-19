OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
19 January 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 16 January 2026 it had purchased a total of 13,431 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased13,431--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)637.50p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)633.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)635.39p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 355,487,099 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 355,487,099.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
16-01-202616:27:21GBp926635.00XLONxeaMTL1hq6a
16-01-202616:20:05GBp1,250634.50XLONxeaMTL1hxQA
16-01-202616:19:33GBp136634.50XLONxeaMTL1huLT
16-01-202616:05:43GBp190634.50XLONxeaMTL1hKE@
16-01-202616:04:49GBp207634.50XLONxeaMTL1hLPE
16-01-202616:02:59GBp200634.50XLONxeaMTL1hGN7
16-01-202616:01:37GBp36634.50XLONxeaMTL1hULC
16-01-202616:01:17GBp465635.00XLONxeaMTL1hVgZ
16-01-202616:01:16GBp19635.00XLONxeaMTL1hVg2
16-01-202616:01:16GBp1,185635.50XLONxeaMTL1hVg8
16-01-202615:59:45GBp209635.00XLONxeaMTL1hTE4
16-01-202615:58:56GBp175635.00XLONxeaMTL1hRkt
16-01-202615:43:01GBp225634.00XLONxeaMTL1a@mh
16-01-202615:42:21GBp179634.00XLONxeaMTL1a$yU
16-01-202615:40:58GBp245634.00XLONxeaMTL1azNx
16-01-202615:40:54GBp238634.00XLONxeaMTL1azJ7
16-01-202615:40:04GBp77634.50XLONxeaMTL1axgH
16-01-202615:40:04GBp143634.50XLONxeaMTL1axgJ
16-01-202615:34:30GBp167634.00XLONxeaMTL1aWjj
16-01-202615:18:55GBp155635.00XLONxeaMTL1a63s
16-01-202615:18:45GBp225635.50XLONxeaMTL1a6Gl
16-01-202614:50:18GBp263633.50XLONxeaMTL1bLWB
16-01-202614:31:02GBp195634.50XLONxeaMTL1cnPf
16-01-202614:10:56GBp201636.00XLONxeaMTL1cN8n
16-01-202613:40:15GBp130637.00XLONxeaMTL1doxK
16-01-202613:19:24GBp279637.50XLONxeaMTL1di$Z
16-01-202613:10:52GBp315637.00XLONxeaMTL1dIX7
16-01-202613:07:45GBp268637.50XLONxeaMTL1dHJe
16-01-202613:05:01GBp334637.50XLONxeaMTL1dSUK
16-01-202612:18:20GBp3635.00XLONxeaMTL1WXBN
16-01-202612:18:04GBp295636.00XLONxeaMTL1WkXW
16-01-202611:50:47GBp311635.50XLONxeaMTL1W56I
16-01-202611:26:49GBp225635.00XLONxeaMTL1XzGg
16-01-202611:07:45GBp164634.00XLONxeaMTL1XNiu
16-01-202610:58:55GBp136634.50XLONxeaMTL1XQY6
16-01-202610:57:55GBp198635.00XLONxeaMTL1XRCn
16-01-202610:48:34GBp198635.50XLONxeaMTL1XCM5
16-01-202610:42:04GBp323636.00XLONxeaMTL1YtIV
16-01-202610:23:37GBp350636.00XLONxeaMTL1YWEM
16-01-202610:14:42GBp494636.00XLONxeaMTL1YKfM
16-01-202609:27:54GBp153636.00XLONxeaMTL1ZYEx
16-01-202609:21:00GBp283637.00XLONxeaMTL1Zhca
16-01-202609:17:11GBp345637.00XLONxeaMTL1ZNyj
16-01-202609:04:22GBp209636.00XLONxeaMTL1Z6v1
16-01-202608:40:21GBp180635.50XLONxeaMTL0S$6N
16-01-202608:40:21GBp262635.50XLONxeaMTL0S$6S
16-01-202608:08:37GBp193636.00XLONxeaMTL0SUjZ
16-01-202608:07:21GBp120635.50XLONxeaMTL0SUSn
16-01-202608:07:21GBp2635.50XLONxeaMTL0SUSp
16-01-202608:07:21GBp147635.50XLONxeaMTL0SUSr
16-01-202608:07:20GBp203636.00XLONxeaMTL0SUVq



