Introducing Optimove Loyalty — Empowering Marketers to Reduce Bonus Dependency and Drive Long-Term Player Engagement

Barcelona, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As iGaming and sports betting operators face mounting pressure to reduce reliance on costly bonusing while driving sustained player engagement, Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, today announced Optimove Loyalty. The new no-code product enables marketing teams to reduce overreliance on cash-led engagement and retention efforts to non-monetary, gamified incentives, protecting margins in the face of increasing profit pressure and greater scrutiny around bonusing. Plus, it empowers marketers to be Positionless, acting independently to build, adjust, and optimize loyalty experiences in real time. Marketing teams are now enabled to protect margins, move faster, and drive long-term player value.

Optimove Loyalty is built for today’s iGaming market needs:

1. Reducing overreliance on cash-led promotions – brands no longer need to “out-bonus” the market and can shift engagement and retention efforts to non-monetary, gamified incentives, protecting margins

2. Aligning to modern regulatory scrutiny – as regulation around bonusing in iGaming tightens, gamified loyalty provides a future-proof response to operator needs around responsible player engagement and recognition



3. Creating differentiation in competitive markets – with switching barriers and product-led differentiation dropping across the industry, Optimove Loyalty provides brands with a new way to stand out with customizable, engaging gamified loyalty programs

By tapping intrinsic motivators like progress, achievement, and discovery, Optimove Loyalty helps operators earn attention instead of interrupting it, effectively reducing promotion dependency, increasing zero-cost retention, and maximizing player lifetime value.

Components of Optimove Loyalty include:

1. Badges: Branded, tiered, rare, and collectible badges that players can earn and showcase. Award badges for reaching milestones, completing missions, or performing key actions. For example, give a badge out for playing different games in the Casino.

2. Virtual Currencies: Define the name, value, and purpose of your points to match your brand and strategy. Customizable, branded currencies, including rare and time-limited rewards to steer behavior. For example, create different currencies (such as diamonds, coins, and chips), each with its own redeemable value

3. Missions: Three mission types guide player behavior (Simple, Progressive, and Accumulative) allowing marketers to design personalized challenges that encourage specific actions, such as completing spins or trying new games.

Simple (e.g., Deposit $50 to earn 5 diamonds)

Progressive (e.g., make five $100+ deposits to earn a badge)

Accumulative (e.g., deposit $200+ during March to earn 20 diamonds)



4. Widgets and Live Games: Ready-to-use, designable, no-code experiences that match operator branding and embed natively across digital touchpoints. For example, roll out player profiles directly within your sports betting app

“With tighter regulation and increased focus on margins, the industry needs an alternative to cash-led engagement. Gamified loyalty creates progression and recognition that keep players coming back, without having to escalate bonus spend,” said Shai Frank, SVP of Product and GM Americas at Optimove. “Plus, Optimove Loyalty powers marketers to be Positionless and move at the speed of the market, building and tuning gamified loyalty experiences without relying on engineering cycles.”

Optimove Loyalty, currently in closed beta, is part of Optimove Gamify, which includes minigames and promotion optimization. Visit Optimove during ICE at stand #4C30 or go to www.optimove.com to get a demo.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard. Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.