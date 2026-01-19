Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 9 January 2026
|15,000
|671.66
|10,074,970
|Monday, 12 January 2026
|3,000
|673.00
|2,019,000
|Tuesday, 13 January 2026
|3,000
|670.00
|2,010,000
|Wednesday, 14 January 2026
|3,000
|676.00
|2,028,000
|Thursday, 15 January 2026
|3,000
|673.00
|2,019,000
|Friday, 16 January 2026
|3,000
|680.00
|2,040,000
|In the period 12 January 2026 - 16 January 2026
|15,000
|674.40
|10,116,000
|Accumulated until 16 January 2026
|30,000
|673.03
|20,190,970
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,272,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.09% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments