Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Accumulated until 9 January 202615,000671.6610,074,970  
Monday, 12 January 20263,000673.002,019,000  
Tuesday, 13 January 20263,000670.002,010,000  
Wednesday, 14 January 20263,000676.002,028,000  
Thursday, 15 January 20263,000673.002,019,000  
Friday, 16 January 20263,000680.002,040,000  
In the period 12 January 2026 - 16 January 202615,000674.4010,116,000  
Accumulated until 16 January 202630,000673.0320,190,970  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,272,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.09% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

