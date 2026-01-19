Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 9 January 2026 15,000 671.66 10,074,970 Monday, 12 January 2026 3,000 673.00 2,019,000 Tuesday, 13 January 2026 3,000 670.00 2,010,000 Wednesday, 14 January 2026 3,000 676.00 2,028,000 Thursday, 15 January 2026 3,000 673.00 2,019,000 Friday, 16 January 2026 3,000 680.00 2,040,000 In the period 12 January 2026 - 16 January 2026 15,000 674.40 10,116,000 Accumulated until 16 January 2026 30,000 673.03 20,190,970 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,272,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.09% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments