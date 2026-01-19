REV Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

Highlights

REV has completed its largest raise ever, closing concurrent private placements totaling $5.8 million (no warrants issued) with a lead order of $2.0 million from Eric Sprott who now beneficially owns or controls 6,666,667 common shares of the Company representing approximately 12.6% on a non-diluted basis (refer to Jan. 16, 2026 news release);





REV has increased its ownership to 6 million shares or approximately 5.0% of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) on a non-diluted basis after exercising 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of MAX Power which were originally issued to REV pursuant to the previously announced strategic transaction between the two companies (refer to June 18, 2025 news release);





REV is proceeding toward near-term (Q1) drilling of its flagship Aden Dome Project (Aden Dome) in southeast Alberta along the Montana border. The Aden Dome is considered highly prospective for Natural Hydrogen and associated gases, and is located along a geological belt that extends from Saskatchewan into Montana. REV is exploring potential property acquisition opportunities in Montana and the broader Northern Great Plains states;





REV has amassed a land package in Northern Quebec’s Chibougamau Gold Camp totaling approximately 52,000 hectares or 520 sq. km (refer to Jan. 14, 2026 news release), including the drill-ready JMW Property. The Company continues to explore a range of strategic opportunities to maximize value from its Quebec gold assets.





Mr. Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: “REV Exploration congratulates MAX Power for its Natural Hydrogen drilling discovery on the Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan announced January 16, 2026. We believe this further supports our decision last year to acquire the Aden Dome situated along a belt that stretches from the northern tip of Genesis into southeast Alberta and Montana.”

Mr. Potts continued, “Our decision to exercise our warrants in MAX Power reflects our confidence in MAX Power’s progress and the long-term potential of Natural Hydrogen. By increasing our ownership position, we are strengthening an asset-backed investment that we believe has the potential to meaningfully enhance shareholder value at REV. This transaction underscores our strategy of using partnerships and disciplined capital allocation to create upside for our shareholders while maintaining focus on our core exploration initiatives.”

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of mostly gold properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chibougamau Gold Camp of northern Quebec, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also has a significant equity position in MAX Power Mining Corp. which owns Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

