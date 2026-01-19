FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), January 19 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



12/01/2026 EXM 8,000 321.4215 2,571,372.00 13/01/2026 EXM 9,000 318.1963 2,863,766.70 14/01/2026 EXM 9,500 310.7050 2,951,697.50 15/01/2026 EXM 9,000 306.3117 2,756,805.30 16/01/2026 EXM 10,000 301.5060 3,015,060.00 Total - 45,500 311.1803 14,158,701.50



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till January 16, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 26,579,584.35 for No. 84,500 common shares purchased on the EXM





As of January 16, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 16,729,106 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.63% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.10% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until January 16, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 84,500 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 26,579,584.35.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

