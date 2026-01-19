DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/11 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, January 19, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/11 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: January 12 to January 16, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Jan-26NL0015001W4938 05012,4396XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Jan-26NL0015001W4925 70012,4174DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Jan-26NL0015001W493 95012,4378TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Jan-26NL0015001W4944 85012,1073XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Jan-26NL0015001W4926 25012,1664DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Jan-26NL0015001W493 90012,2640TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Jan-26NL0015001W4945 26911,8385XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Jan-26NL0015001W4924 00011,8443DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Jan-26NL0015001W4990011,7177TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Jan-26NL0015001W4942 40011,5352XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Jan-26NL0015001W4926 60011,5508DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Jan-26NL0015001W494 00011,5575TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Jan-26NL0015001W4941 51511,4387XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Jan-26NL0015001W4927 53511,4107DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Jan-26NL0015001W494 65011,3665TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.11 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Recommended Reading