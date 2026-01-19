Regulated information
Paris, January 19, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/11 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: January 12 to January 16, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|38 050
|12,4396
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 700
|12,4174
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 950
|12,4378
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|44 850
|12,1073
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|26 250
|12,1664
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 900
|12,2640
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 269
|11,8385
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 000
|11,8443
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|900
|11,7177
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|42 400
|11,5352
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|26 600
|11,5508
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|11,5575
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|41 515
|11,4387
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|27 535
|11,4107
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 650
|11,3665
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
Attachment