Regulated information

Paris, January 19, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/11 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: January 12 to January 16, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 38 050 12,4396 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 25 700 12,4174 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 3 950 12,4378 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 44 850 12,1073 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 26 250 12,1664 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 3 900 12,2640 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 45 269 11,8385 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 24 000 11,8443 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 900 11,7177 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 42 400 11,5352 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 26 600 11,5508 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 000 11,5575 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 41 515 11,4387 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 27 535 11,4107 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 650 11,3665 TQE

