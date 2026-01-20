High Roller Technologies, Inc. Prices $25 Million Registered Direct Offering

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: ROLR), (“High Roller” or the “Company”), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced the pricing of a registered direct offering for the sale of 1,892,506 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at an offering price of $13.21 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $25 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing, geographic expansion, product development and diversification and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All of the shares of Common Stock are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on January 21, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-291464), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 12, 2025 and declared effective on December 2, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from the offices of ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039