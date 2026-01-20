Toobit Expands Trading Toolkit with New Suite of Market Insights and Position Management Tools





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a comprehensive upgrade to its API functionality and user interface.

This update introduces a suite of professional market data endpoints and trading management tools designed to provide transparency and enhanced risk management for all traders. This includes:

Deep market sentiment analytics: Traders can now access the Global Long/Short Account Ratio and Total Open Interest, providing a detailed view of market positioning and liquidity.

Index clarity: The new Index Price Constituents query allows traders to verify the underlying assets and weights driving market prices, ensuring maximum pricing accuracy.

Dynamic risk management: The introduction of Auto-Add Isolated Margin and Insurance Fund Balance queries provides traders with automated safeguards to protect capital during high volatility.

Adaptive order management: With the new Modify Order capability, traders can now adjust active orders in real-time without the need for cancellation, reducing friction in fast-moving markets.

Standardized data reporting: The new Historical Order Download feature provides direct access to trading records, enabling quick integration with third-party tax platforms, accounting software, and personal performance audits.





"This update is about giving our traders a clearer view of the market and more agile tools to react to it," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By providing deeper visibility into market components and more flexible tools, we are ensuring that every trading strategy on Toobit, from manual scalping to automated high-frequency trading, is backed by actionable data and control."

Traders can access the updated technical documentation for full integration details and follow the API Key Creation Guide to begin managing their updated permissions.

In early 2026, the digital asset market shifted toward structural reliance on automated trading and granular data. With bot-driven volumes up 97% year-over-year and the global stablecoin supply projected to hit $1 trillion, institutional-grade infrastructure is essential.

As centralized exchanges command a $20 trillion annual market share, high-performance API tools and real-time risk management have become the primary differentiators for top-tier exchanges.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3909e68b-5fb3-44ae-9baf-12e8a65efdf3