LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
20 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:19 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,236
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):442.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):454.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):447.132694

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,959,876 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,039,611 have voting rights and 1,308,192 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
952454.0008:17:15LSE  
836454.5008:39:19LSE  
698453.5008:39:19LSE  
69448.5008:54:18LSE  
846449.5009:01:15LSE  
277449.5009:01:15LSE  
190448.0009:14:54LSE  
820447.5009:19:32LSE  
448449.0009:23:37LSE  
190448.5009:33:46LSE  
190447.5009:34:02LSE  
190447.5009:34:05LSE  
614446.5009:39:40LSE  
328446.0009:50:09LSE  
400446.5010:09:09LSE  
190446.5010:20:53LSE  
190445.0010:23:17LSE  
190443.5010:24:22LSE  
190443.0010:24:26LSE  
190442.0010:24:32LSE  
16443.0010:38:32LSE  
21443.0010:41:01LSE  
16443.0010:41:01LSE  
8443.5010:59:05LSE  
119443.5010:59:05LSE  
52444.0011:05:35LSE  
51444.0011:09:08LSE  
61444.0011:09:08LSE  
17444.0011:09:08LSE  
3444.0011:09:08LSE  
190444.0011:31:08LSE  
221443.5012:08:25LSE  
395443.5012:08:25LSE  
477443.5012:09:19LSE  
269443.5012:09:19LSE  
746443.5012:37:45LSE  
117443.5012:37:45LSE  
745445.0012:51:16LSE  
733446.0012:54:03LSE  
398446.0012:54:03LSE  
335446.0012:54:03LSE  
287446.0013:39:39LSE  
288446.0013:39:39LSE  
728447.5014:13:30LSE  
409447.5014:13:30LSE  
236446.0014:14:39LSE  
702447.5014:35:39LSE  
92445.0015:07:41LSE  
250445.0015:07:41LSE  
110445.0015:07:41LSE  
536446.0015:16:25LSE  
398446.0015:16:25LSE  
716446.0015:24:05LSE  
186446.0015:24:05LSE  
43446.0015:24:05LSE  
168446.0015:24:05LSE  
335446.0015:24:05LSE  
190446.5015:38:41LSE  
16446.0015:54:50LSE  
18446.0015:54:50LSE  
22446.0015:54:50LSE  
12446.0015:54:50LSE  
506446.5016:06:50LSE  

