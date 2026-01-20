LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

20 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 19 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,236 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 442.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 447.132694

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,959,876 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,039,611 have voting rights and 1,308,192 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 952 454.00 08:17:15 LSE 836 454.50 08:39:19 LSE 698 453.50 08:39:19 LSE 69 448.50 08:54:18 LSE 846 449.50 09:01:15 LSE 277 449.50 09:01:15 LSE 190 448.00 09:14:54 LSE 820 447.50 09:19:32 LSE 448 449.00 09:23:37 LSE 190 448.50 09:33:46 LSE 190 447.50 09:34:02 LSE 190 447.50 09:34:05 LSE 614 446.50 09:39:40 LSE 328 446.00 09:50:09 LSE 400 446.50 10:09:09 LSE 190 446.50 10:20:53 LSE 190 445.00 10:23:17 LSE 190 443.50 10:24:22 LSE 190 443.00 10:24:26 LSE 190 442.00 10:24:32 LSE 16 443.00 10:38:32 LSE 21 443.00 10:41:01 LSE 16 443.00 10:41:01 LSE 8 443.50 10:59:05 LSE 119 443.50 10:59:05 LSE 52 444.00 11:05:35 LSE 51 444.00 11:09:08 LSE 61 444.00 11:09:08 LSE 17 444.00 11:09:08 LSE 3 444.00 11:09:08 LSE 190 444.00 11:31:08 LSE 221 443.50 12:08:25 LSE 395 443.50 12:08:25 LSE 477 443.50 12:09:19 LSE 269 443.50 12:09:19 LSE 746 443.50 12:37:45 LSE 117 443.50 12:37:45 LSE 745 445.00 12:51:16 LSE 733 446.00 12:54:03 LSE 398 446.00 12:54:03 LSE 335 446.00 12:54:03 LSE 287 446.00 13:39:39 LSE 288 446.00 13:39:39 LSE 728 447.50 14:13:30 LSE 409 447.50 14:13:30 LSE 236 446.00 14:14:39 LSE 702 447.50 14:35:39 LSE 92 445.00 15:07:41 LSE 250 445.00 15:07:41 LSE 110 445.00 15:07:41 LSE 536 446.00 15:16:25 LSE 398 446.00 15:16:25 LSE 716 446.00 15:24:05 LSE 186 446.00 15:24:05 LSE 43 446.00 15:24:05 LSE 168 446.00 15:24:05 LSE 335 446.00 15:24:05 LSE 190 446.50 15:38:41 LSE 16 446.00 15:54:50 LSE 18 446.00 15:54:50 LSE 22 446.00 15:54:50 LSE 12 446.00 15:54:50 LSE 506 446.50 16:06:50 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

