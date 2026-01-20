Next Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Roadmap Phase 3 as Protocol Launch is Upcoming





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development in the DeFi crypto sector continues to advance as teams prepare for the next growth cycle. One of the new crypto projects gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is progressing through its roadmap milestones ahead of a planned protocol launch. The team recently confirmed that work is shifting toward Phase 3 as testing and infrastructure tasks move forward.

Protocol Overview and Design Goals

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending protocol that will enable users to supply and borrow digital assets through smart contracts. The system will feature two lending markets. One market will support pooled lending between users and the protocol, while another market is designed for direct lending between users. This dual structure aims to support both retail users seeking simple borrowing terms and more advanced users who want control over their lending parameters.

Users who deposit assets into the protocol will receive mtTokens. These tokens track the deposited balance and the interest that accrues over time. Borrowers will post collateral to unlock liquidity. This model allows users to access funds without selling their long-term holdings, which is a common behavior during bullish crypto periods.

The protocol intends to support interest rate calculations, collateral rules, lending pools, borrower repayment logic, and liquidation events once the system is active. These mechanics mirror how traditional lending functions but operate through automated contracts rather than centralized intermediaries.

V1 Launch and Technical Sequencing

According to statements from the official X account, the Mutuum Finance V1 protocol is scheduled to debut on the Sepolia testnet before mainnet activation. Testnet deployment will enable the team and external developers to verify lending logic, borrowing flows, and collateral handling without real capital at risk. After testnet validation, the mainnet release will introduce live supply and borrowing activity for users.

The roadmap suggests that V1 will provide the foundational infrastructure for lending and borrowing. Future phases are expected to introduce additional features such as improved risk tools, wider asset support, and adoption of external scaling solutions. With V1 approaching its deployment window, Mutuum Finance appears to be entering the late preparation phase before public usage.





Stablecoin Support and Oracle Plans

Stablecoins are expected to be central to borrowing demand within the Mutuum Finance ecosystem. Borrowers often prefer stable units for repayment to avoid volatility risk. This behavior is consistent across crypto lending platforms and helps create more predictable borrowing patterns.

Oracle systems will also play a role in collateral management and liquidation logic. Mutuum Finance has indicated that Chainlink price feeds will be used along with fallback sources. Accurate price data is necessary for collateral liquidation and solvency during volatile markets. Oracle integration is considered a critical component for lending protocols because it reduces reliance on manual price updates and supports transparent liquidation events.

Security and Audit Progress

Security preparation has been part of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap from early development. The V1 codebase underwent an audit by Halborn Security , a well-known security firm in the DeFi sector. The audit covered lending logic, liquidation rules, collateral structure, and interest mechanisms. The project also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty to identify potential vulnerabilities before mainnet.

The MUTM token underwent a token scan by CertiK and recorded a score of 90 out of 100. These security steps are common for DeFi protocols handling collateral and liquidation events because reliability and solvency are essential for user confidence. Security validation is also viewed by some industry observers as a prerequisite for more sophisticated users and institutions that avoid unaudited platforms.

Presale Structure and Roadmap Phase 3

The MUTM token is currently in its structured presale stage. The token sells at $0.04 in Phase 7. Each phase has a fixed allocation and advance in price once filled. The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple pricing tiers. The token has appreciated more than 300% from its earliest phase price. Mutuum Finance has raised more than $19.8M and has over 18,800 participating holders during the presale period.

Roadmap Phase 2 focused on V1 preparation, security reviews, oracle planning, and distribution. With most of these tasks completed or nearing completion, the project is shifting toward Phase 3. This upcoming phase is expected to center on V1 testnet deployment, mainnet preparation, and expansion of asset support.

Mutuum Finance now sits in the category of next crypto projects positioned between development and usage. The transition to Phase 3 suggests that the team is preparing for the first cycle of real protocol activity. DeFi crypto observers will continue to monitor testnet progress, adoption metrics, and infrastructure expansion as the project moves closer to mainnet.