Gusto Taps zerohash to Provide Instant, Global Stablecoin Payouts

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced that Gusto has selected zerohash to power stablecoin payout capabilities (currently in beta) across its global payments experience. Through the partnership, Gusto will leverage zerohash’s regulated onchain settlement infrastructure to give contractors around the world the option to receive earnings instantly in digital dollars.

Businesses are undergoing a structural shift toward distributed work. At least one-third of U.S. small businesses now outsource at least one business process or role to remain competitive.1 Eleven percent of small businesses employed international contractors in 2025, according to Gusto's nationally representative State of Small Business Survey2, continuing a trend where 75 percent of SMBs have planned to increase their international headcount to access specialized talent.3

Traditional cross-border payments can take three to seven days. With U.S. Real-Time Payments (USRTP) and stablecoins, Gusto can now move funds from employer to worker, globally, in minutes—a speed unheard of in payroll payments.

This speed is particularly critical for the growing "contingent" workforce. Recent data indicates that the number of Americans who work as full-time independent contractors increased from 13.6 million in 2020 to 27.7 million in 2024, creating a massive demand for payment rails that treat contractors like the integral team members they are.4

Gusto, which serves more than 400,000 small business employers, has integrated zerohash’s stablecoin rails to enhance speed, transparency, and flexibility for these globally distributed teams. The new capability will allow workers across the globe to receive payments in stablecoins with real-time settlement, onchain traceability, and compatibility with both custodial and self-custodial wallets.

“As the workforce increasingly becomes more global and more digital, traditional payment rails can no longer meet the speed and accessibility that modern businesses require,” said Edward Woodford, Founder & CEO of zerohash. “Gusto is one of the most forward-thinking platforms for businesses, and we’re proud to provide the infrastructure that enables them to deliver instant, transparent, and flexible payouts across borders. Stablecoin rails unlock real-world benefits for millions of works, and this partnership is a major step toward modernizing how money moves.”

Through zerohash’s infrastructure, Gusto will be able to offer stablecoin payouts that settle in seconds and avoid multi-day delays common in cross-border transfers. These benefits address longstanding friction points for international contractors and the small businesses that rely on them.

“At Gusto, our mission is to grow the small business economy. We believe payment choice is integral to helping small businesses and their teams thrive, which is why we’re committed to ensuring they can pay anyone, anywhere, anytime,” said Samant Nagpal, Head of Payments and Risk at Gusto. “zerohash’s regulatory posture and global infrastructure allow us to offer stablecoin payouts in a way that is simple, compliant, and scalable. This partnership means that we can deliver a faster, more seamless global payments experience for our customers and their teams.”

Serving more than 400,000+ SMBs, Gusto required a partner with deep regulatory expertise, operational maturity at scale, and the ability to support global expansion securely and seamlessly.

As global teams increasingly expect digital, 24/7 money movement, stablecoin payments offer meaningful benefits for small businesses, including faster cross-border transfers and improved cash flow flexibility.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About Gusto

Gusto is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll, benefits, and HR solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Gusto serves over 400,000 businesses nationwide. Each year Gusto processes tens of billions of dollars of payroll and provides employee benefits—like health insurance and 401(k) accounts—while helping companies create incredible workplaces. Through one refreshingly easy, integrated platform, Gusto automates and simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR, all while providing expert support.

Contact: media@zerohash.com

Sources: