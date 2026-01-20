Higher Ed Leader Western Governors University Discusses the What it Means to be ‘Job Ready’ with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 hiring season begins, a significant disconnect has emerged between traditional higher education and workplace expectations. While 68% of employers still value college degrees, a new report reveals a staggering "preparedness gap": only 37% of employers believe those degrees actually prepare students for the modern workplace. Recently, Dr. Terrance Hopson from Western Governors University participated in a Midwest-focused satellite media tour to discuss the changing landscape of hiring.

Dr. Hopson noted that the traditional path of getting a degree to secure a job is changing rapidly because employers are broadening what preparedness means. They are now looking for multiple signals of competency, including specialized certifications and real-world experience, to ensure graduates can hit the ground running on day one.

The data highlights a significant rise in targeted credentials, with 86% of hiring managers now viewing specialized, non-degree certificates as valid indicators of success. Furthermore, 78% of employers now value real-world work experience as much as, or even more than, a traditional four-year degree.

These shifts emphasize a growing need for job seekers to use AI-assessments and digital portfolios to make their expertise transparent and verifiable to recruiters as hiring practices continue to evolve.

Western Governors University is positioned at the center of this transition by focusing on competency-based learning that directly aligns curricula with these evolving employer priorities. By offering recognized, skills-based credentials that map clearly to industry needs, WGU helps learners become more competitive while giving employers the confidence to hire based on transparent, verifiable capabilities. This model ensures that education remains relevant as hiring practices evolve, helping students transition more smoothly into the workforce with a portfolio of demonstrable skills that employers actually care about.

About Dr. Hopson

Dr. Terrance Hopson is the Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region at Western Governors University (WGU), where he leads university operations across a nine-state area. In this role, he focuses on enhancing WGU's visibility among prospective students, alumni, and external partners, particularly strengthening relationships with partner organizations to expand access and affordability to WGU's nationally recognized post-secondary programs. ​With over a decade of experience in higher education, Dr. Hopson has been dedicated to enhancing opportunities for students, especially those from historically underserved communities. He has led initiatives to create incumbent worker training programs to assist local businesses by upskilling and retaining workers, increasing competitiveness, and providing pathways for onboarding additional employees.

