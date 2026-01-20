Rocket Software and K2view Partner to Accelerate Mainframe Modernization with Governed, AI-Ready Test Data for Testing, Analytics, and AI

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced a strategic partnership with K2view, provider of the AI-ready Data Product Platform, to jointly deliver Enterprise Test Data Management (TDM) solutions for mainframe and other connected systems, accelerating modernization while adhering to data privacy regulations.

The collaboration brings together Rocket Software’s DataEdge virtualization technology for secure, real-time access to mainframe data with K2view’s advanced data product platform, providing test data management, masking, and synthetic data generation capabilities. Together, the offerings enable organizations to blend and govern data across mainframe and distributed systems, enabling development, testing, analytics, and AI teams to provision production-like, compliant test datasets on demand, without relying on brittle ETL pipelines or increasing unnecessary load on core systems.

Addressing Critical Modernization and AI Challenges

Enterprises in highly regulated sectors, including banking, insurance, and financial services, face growing pressure to modernize applications, automate testing, and deliver AI-ready data, especially as 71% expect to undertake digital transformation initiatives over the next three years that will require compliance support, according to PwC’s 2025 Global Compliance Survey.

Rocket Software and K2view’s combined capabilities directly address these needs through:

Accelerated Delivery: Automated, on-demand test data provisioning to support CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows.

Automated, on-demand test data provisioning to support CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows. Strengthened Compliance: Consistent masking, synthetic data generation, and governance across all environments.

Consistent masking, synthetic data generation, and governance across all environments. Reduced Risk and Cost: Minimized mainframe workloads, fewer data copies, and lower operational exposure.

Minimized mainframe workloads, fewer data copies, and lower operational exposure. AI-Ready Data: Trusted, governed datasets that accelerate analytics, machine learning model development, and AI-driven automation.

“All organizations are under pressure to protect sensitive data within their modernization and AI initiatives,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “This partnership provides our customers a safe, automated way to generate the test data they need, reducing strain on core systems and unlocking more value from core systems without introducing risk.”

Ronen Schwartz, CEO at K2view, said: “Enterprises need fast, compliant access to the data that runs their business—not only from mainframes but across every connected system. Together with Rocket Software, we’re giving organizations a unified way to use that cross-system data confidently for testing, analytics, and AI. This partnership reduces MIPS costs, strengthens governance, and improves software quality across the entire SDLC.”

The partnership is already driving results, with strong traction among joint customers, including one of the largest leading regional banks.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud.

About K2view

K2view Data Product Platform gets your data AI-ready: protected, complete, and accessible in a split-second. AI-ready datasets are packaged as products, allowing you to reuse them at scale and across use cases, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Synthetic Data Generation, Test Data Management, and Cloud Migration.

