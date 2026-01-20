Agereh Launches HeadCounter™ to Deliver Real-Time Passenger Flow Intelligence for Transportation Hubs

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, is pleased to announce the launch of HeadCounter™, a battery-powered, wireless device that delivers anonymous, real-time intelligence on passenger movement, congestion, and behavior across large, complex indoor and outdoor transportation environments.

HeadCounter™ is an AI-platform to accurately count passengers, track movement patterns, and measure body temperatures simultaneously. The system includes integrated thermal-pattern sensing to provide additional insight into crowd density and passenger temperatures for safety, and is designed for deployment in locations such as concessions, hallways, and jetways. The technology was developed by Agereh and is protected by a patent filing, and includes a proprietary installation method that enables rapid deployment at virtually any location.

HeadCounter™ operates on public and private cellular networks and provides up to one year of rechargeable battery life or continuous operation when plugged in, supporting flexible deployment without extensive infrastructure requirements.

“Transportation hubs can’t manage what they can’t see,” said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh. “HeadCounter™ gives operators a real-time intelligence layer to reduce bottlenecks, deploy staff and assets more efficiently, improve passenger flow, and unlock commercial revenue opportunities—without compromising privacy.”

Retail, dining, and passenger services now account for 40–50% of total airport revenue, for example, making visibility into passenger movement increasingly important for improving both the passenger experience and commercial performance. At today’s volumes, operational blind spots can also create safety risks as crowd density escalates quickly and pressure points form without warning.

With global passenger traffic surpassing 9.5 billion travelers and continuing to rise, transportation hubs face increasing pressure to operate more efficiently, improve performance, reduce congestion, unlock new revenue opportunities and plan future expansions using real behavioral data.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

