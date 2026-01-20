Korro to Host Virtual Analyst Day on January 27, 2026

- Program to feature presentations from the company management about KRRO-121 for the potential treatment of hyperammonemia, a leading clinical hepatologist about ammonia-driven diseases, and a caregiver sharing perspectives on living with urea cycle disorder -



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that the company will host a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, with members of the Korro management team, Bruce Scharschmidt, MD, hepatologist and former Chief Medical Officer of Hyperion Therapeutics, and Michelle Dinon, parent of a child impacted by a urea cycle disorder (UCD).

Korro is developing KRRO-121 for the potential treatment of hyperammonemia in patients with UCDs and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). The Analyst Day will feature an overview of these diseases delivered by Dr. Scharschmidt, Mrs. Dinon’s perspective of raising a child with UCD, and Korro’s insights into the development of KRRO-121.

Speakers will include:

Ram Aiyar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and President, Korro

Loic Vincent, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Korro

Todd Chappell, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Korro

Bruce Scharschmidt, MD, Hepatologist and UCD / HE expert

Michelle Dinon, UCD parent





Attendees will learn about the deep unmet need in hyperammonemia, limitations of the current treatment options, and associated healthcare burden. Korro management will provide an overview of KRRO-121, a GalNAc-conjugated construct that activates an existing biological pathway by creating a de novo variant with therapeutic potential in patients with hyperammonemia. The company also will share preclinical data supporting KRRO-121’s anticipated regulatory filing for the first-in-human trial in the second half of 2026.

"Our Analyst Day provides an important opportunity to increase awareness of ammonia-driven diseases, which are challenging to live with and have substantial unmet therapeutic need. Michelle will share her perspectives on the impact these challenges impose on the day-to-day lives of people with UCD,” said Ram Aiyar. “We expect that pairing her personal experience with Dr. Scharschmidt’s clinical perspectives and our team’s growing body of evidence supporting the potential of KRRO-121 as a transformative therapy will provide a compelling rationale for advancing this program into the clinic later this year. KRRO-121 represents a first step in modulating protein function by stabilizing an intracellular protein through RNA editing."

To register for the Analyst Day webcast please use this link. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com.

Korro Pipeline Updates

At last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Dr. Aiyar provided a company update, highlighting the momentum across Korro’s pipeline. The company is advancing multiple programs by leveraging the potential of RNA editing to activate biological pathways. In addition to KRRO-121 targeting hyperammonemia, the company is prioritizing its GalNAc-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) intended for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), which achieved >90% in vivo RNA editing —the highest reported to date. Korro expects to nominate a development candidate for this next-generation GalNAc AATD program in the first half of 2026. Additionally, the company is further expanding the potential of its RNA editing platform, OPERA®, with promising preclinical data for GalNAc-conjugated ASO targeting AMPKγ1 for longevity and ASO modulating TDP-43 intended for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Hyperammonemia and KRRO-121

Hyperammonemia is due to insufficient clearance of ammonia from the blood stream. It manifests in multiple indications such as urea cycle disorders (UCD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). UCD are rare inborn errors of metabolism involving deficiencies of enzymes required for ureagenesis. The absence or deficiency of any of the urea cycle enzymes results in increased ammonia in the blood to dangerous levels. HE is a neuropsychiatric complication of liver disease characterized by cognitive dysfunction and altered consciousness. HE is primarily caused by the liver’s inability to detoxify ammonia. This leads to ammonia accumulating in the bloodstream and crossing the blood-brain barrier, causing brain dysfunction that ranges from subtle cognitive impairment to severe confusion and coma, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. KRRO-121 is an RNA-editing oligonucleotide conjugated with GalNAc for the potential treatment of hyperammonemia in patients with UCD of any mutational background in adults and adolescents as well as patients with HE. Utilizing Korro’s proprietary OPERA® platform, KRRO-121 is designed to stabilize a critical enzyme involved in reducing ammonia levels.

Forward-Looking Statements

