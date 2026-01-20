Regula Enables Organizations to Securely Verify Mobile Driver’s Licenses at Scale

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital credentials increasingly replace physical IDs, verification — not issuance — is becoming the critical trust bottleneck. Organizations face a new challenge: how to verify digital IDs securely, consistently, and at scale. Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has expanded its Document Reader SDK to support mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), enabling organizations to verify digital credentials in line with global standards across real-world identity checks.





Regula Expands Digital ID Verification with Mobile Driver’s License Support

From Apple Wallet rollouts in the US to EU-wide digital license standards and government apps in the UAE , mobile driver’s licenses are quickly becoming part of everyday identity checks. Importantly, despite the name, an mDL is not only about driving privileges: it is a standardized digital identity credential that can be used far beyond transport scenarios, including access control, onboarding, and other regulated verification processes.

As the mDL adoption accelerates, verifiers need tools that can authenticate digital credentials as reliably as physical IDs — without increasing friction or data exposure.

Built on global standards, ready for real use

Built on the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard , the globally recognized framework for mobile driver’s licenses, Regula’s mDL verification ensures interoperability across wallets, jurisdictions, and devices — reducing the risk of fragmented implementations, proprietary lock-in, and unverifiable credentials.

The mDL functionality in Regula Document Reader SDK is designed to work across a wide range of operational scenarios. It supports engagement via QR codes and NFC, and retrieval via Bluetooth and NFC, allowing organizations to adapt verification flows for both on-site and remote identity checks, from airport checkpoints and border crossings to bank onboarding and access-controlled facilities. It also streamlines age verification in retail and digital services, where fast, privacy-preserving confirmation is essential.

Also, by supporting mDL verification, Regula helps organizations overcome key limitations of traditional IDs, including the risk of loss or theft of physical documents, vulnerability to forgery, and excessive disclosure of personal data.

“Mobile driver’s licenses mark a major step in the evolution of digital identity. Unlike physical IDs, mobile driver’s licenses enable selective disclosure — allowing individuals to share only the data required for a specific interaction. By supporting mDL verification, Regula enables organizations to reduce data exposure while maintaining high assurance levels,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

To learn more about mDL support in Regula Document Reader SDK, and explore the full range of enhancements, please see the blogpost and detailed documentation .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fdcecd-6799-41d2-afb0-1d72140bf9e7



