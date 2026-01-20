HCLTech and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the U.S. Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the Public Sector.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HCLTech’s Public Sector distributor, providing the Federal, State, Local and Education agencies in the U.S. with advanced mission-driven technology solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

HCLTech established a dedicated Public Sector Solutions subsidiary that provides AI-driven platforms, cloud native modernization services, cybersecurity offerings and constituent-focused services for Government agencies. Carahsoft contributes expertise in Public Sector contracting and sales and marketing and supports a broad network of reseller partners. Together, the companies will deliver integrated solutions and amplify access to HCLTech’s capabilities for clients in the Government and Education sectors.

“Our goal through this partnership is to make HCLTech’s AI Force accessible to the Public Sector and to ensure deployment at the speed and scale agencies require to enhance constituent services, strengthen cybersecurity posture and improve operational efficiency,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration is focused on delivering measurable outcomes that support mission success, and Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to continuing to work with HCLTech.”

“Public sector organizations face ever-increasing demands, such as enhancing constituent services, accelerating mission delivery, securing sensitive data and leveraging emerging technologies, including GenAI,” said Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer, Public Sector and Strategic Segments at HCLTech. “Our partnership with Carahsoft marks an important step to drive IT efficiencies and modernize technology platforms across the Public Sector. Together we bring a unique blend of trusted engineering, deep domain insight and channel enablement to help agencies achieve lasting outcomes.”

HCLTech’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8505 or HCLTech@carahsoft.com; or explore HCLTech’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

