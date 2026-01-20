Concentrix Named a Leader in GenAI-Powered Business Transformation

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT research for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI. This recognition highlights Concentrix’ success in helping its clients reimagine their operations to create simpler, smarter customer interactions using Generative AI (GenAI) technologies.

The assessment considered how well companies can deliver results both today and in the future. In the 2025 evaluation, Concentrix ranked as a leader in both categories, for its strong work in GenAI innovation, operational transformation, and delivering measurable results for clients.

“Concentrix was identified as a Leader in GenAI-Enabled Operational Transformation based on its ability to enhance business process services with its iX Hello™ platform, particularly in customer experience,” said Mike Smart, Senior Analyst, Operations Transformation at NelsonHall. “It has strong expertise in CX strategy and processes, including building customer service knowledge bases, which closely aligns with the needs of GenAI-driven knowledge systems. As a result, Concentrix is well positioned to deliver GenAI solutions that increase response accuracy and strengthen customer support operations.”

“It’s important to ask bigger questions of technology – it’s not just about what’s possible, but what’s going to drive meaningful results for brands and the teams behind them,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO at Concentrix. “We’ve blended our deep expertise in successful customer interactions into iX Hello to help our clients evolve how they interact with their customers and we’re honored that the industry has recognized the real transformations we’ve been able to achieve.”

Engineered for immediate impact, iX Hello empowers teams to deliver exceptional, meaningful interactions at scale. According to NelsonHall, the product delivers real-world impact with measurable results like a 10% boost in first-answer accuracy, a 15% reduction in agent search time, and up to 80% faster completion of key tasks. In one case, a client saw digital support surge 57% while voice calls fell 30%, showing how the right technology can transform everyday operations.

To learn more about how Concentrix is helping organizations move faster and smarter with GenAI, see NelsonHall’s report.

