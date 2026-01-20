Rogue Credit Union Expands eGain Deployment Across Enterprise with Integrated Knowledge + AI and AI Agent Platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI knowledge software for customer engagement, today announced that Rogue Credit Union has significantly expanded its use of eGain’s AI Knowledge Hub and agent assistance platforms across both contact center and enterprise operations. The expansion represents a strategic evolution to a fully integrated Knowledge + AI and AI Agent platform, positioning eGain as a core technology foundation as Rogue prepares for its merger with Members 1st Credit Union.

“Rogue Credit Union’s expansion demonstrates the power of integrated knowledge and AI to transform member experiences at scale,’” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “As they prepare for an important merger, Rogue is leveraging our platform to ensure consistency, empower their teams with real-time guidance, and deliver the personalized service their members expect. This is exactly the kind of strategic platform adoption that drives measurable business outcomes in financial services.”

The expanded deployment includes eGain Knowledge + AI for both contact center and enterprise use, eGain AI Agent for contact center and enterprise operations, eGain Sales Advisor, enterprise integrations with Microsoft Teams and Talkdesk, and managed services. This broader platform adoption enables Rogue to deliver contextual, AI-powered assistance directly within the daily workflows of Member Service Representatives (MSRs) and branch staff across the organization.

Empowering Member Service Teams Through Merger and Growth

The expansion centers on empowering Rogue’s Member Service Representatives by embedding eGain directly in their daily workflows. The platform provides real-time, AI-powered guidance to help MSRs respond to member inquiries with confidence, accuracy, and empathy. By delivering in-context knowledge that reduces friction, eGain enables MSRs to focus on deepening member relationships instead of searching for answers – a critical capability as Rogue scales through its merger with Members 1st Credit Union.

Key use cases include:

Real-time AI-powered guidance: MSRs receive intelligent recommendations and next-best-action suggestions during member interactions

In-context knowledge delivery: Relevant information surfaces automatically within existing workflows, eliminating time-consuming searches

Consistent member experiences: Standardized knowledge ensures every member receives accurate, reliable service across all touchpoints

Faster issue resolution: Instant access to trusted knowledge reduces handle times while improving first-contact resolution

Streamlined onboarding: New employees quickly reach productivity with guided assistance and embedded best practices

Sales Enablement at Scale

Rogue is also deploying eGain Sales Advisor to codify best practices from top-performing MSRs into a knowledge-powered system. This enables all branch staff to deliver consistent, member-centric selling conversations that prioritize member needs over transactions. By making institutional knowledge accessible to every employee, Rogue ensures that proven approaches to member engagement scale across the entire organization.

“As we prepare for our merger with Members 1st Credit Union, ensuring consistent, high-quality member experiences across a larger, more dynamic enterprise is our top priority,” said Amy Durst, Assistant Vice President at Rogue Credit Union. “eGain’s integrated platform gives our teams the tools they need to deliver the personalized service our members deserve, while helping us scale efficiently through this important period of growth.”

About Rogue Credit Union

Rogue Credit Union is a leading not-for-profit financial cooperative serving members across Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. Committed to delivering consistent, high-quality member experiences, Rogue is preparing for a merger with Members 1st Credit Union to form a larger, more dynamic enterprise with a shared focus on member service excellence. For more information, visit www.roguecu.org.

eGain AI Knowledge Hub and related software help improve customer experience, optimize service operations, and grow sales. Infused with proven AI, eGain solutions support digital-first, omnichannel, and knowledge-driven customer engagement at scale. eGain eliminates content silos and delivers trusted knowledge and experiences reliably and efficiently across channels. With over two decades of innovation, eGain serves Global 2000 across industries and government customers in over 60 countries. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

