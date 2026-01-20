AutoScheduler.AI Appoints Warehouse Technology Veteran Jon Veschio as Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, today announced that Jon Veschio has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. As VP of Sales, Jon will lead sales strategy and partner closely with customers to apply AutoScheduler’s Warehouse Decision Agent to real-world challenges involving labor, inventory, dock scheduling, and execution variability.

Veschio brings more than two decades of experience across warehouse operations, logistics technology, sales leadership, client services, and software commercialization, with a career focused on helping distribution and fulfillment organizations translate technology into measurable operational results. His background strengthens AutoScheduler.AI’s ability to help customers translate AI into measurable operational results.

“Jon understands warehouses from the inside out,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “He knows where execution breaks down; how decisions ripple across labor, inventory, and dock operations; and how technology must work in real operating conditions to deliver value. That perspective is critical as our customers look to move faster, reduce disruption, and improve decision velocity.”

Most recently, Veschio served as Vice President of North American Sales at Lucas Systems, where he worked closely with distribution and fulfillment teams to deploy intelligent warehouse technologies that improved productivity, accuracy, and workforce engagement. His role required deep collaboration with operations leaders to align technology with real-world execution constraints.

Before joining Lucas Systems, Veschio was Vice President of Business Development at Truefit, advising startups and enterprise organizations on the design, development, and commercialization of software products. His teams worked closely with distribution leaders through their Infor Partnership. Earlier in his career, he held multiple senior leadership roles at NEP Group, Inc. In this global technology company, he gained broad experience spanning sales leadership, operations, M&A, and new go-to-market strategies.

“At every stage of my career, the common challenge has been delivering operational savings to distribution networks,” says Jon Veschio, Vice President of Sales at AutoScheduler.AI. “Warehouses don’t fail because of a lack of systems; they struggle because decisions are slow, disconnected, or made without full visibility. AutoScheduler’s Warehouse Decision Agent addresses that gap by taking the decision-making complexity that paralyzes warehouses and harmonizing it into the perfect plan that continually re-optimizes multiple times an hour. I’m excited to help customers put that capability to work.”

Veschio earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business management from Grove City College, a background that has shaped his people-centric approach to technology adoption and operational change.

Traditional systems execute predefined tasks. AutoScheduler’s Warehouse Decision Agent continuously evaluates conditions, trade-offs, and priorities across systems, automatically adjusting execution plans in real time as conditions change. AutoScheduler.AI addresses slow, disconnected decision-making in warehouse operations by harmonizing data across systems and automating decisions related to labor, inventory, automation, and dock activity.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d04f60c2-4631-439a-aae1-94494908a62c