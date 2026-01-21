Willis flags new emerging risks facing defense industry

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unstable geopolitical environment, defense contractors face new challenges. A new report from Oxford Analytica and Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), examines these risks through in‑depth interviews with senior executives across the defense industry.

The report, titled “Managing the new economic risks in the defense sector”, indicates a defense industry with skyrocketing demand but lagging production and insufficient collaboration between countries. The report also includes scenarios for the Ukraine conflict and suggests that defense procurement in Europe will remain robust whether the war in Ukraine persists or a lasting ceasefire is achieved.

The report identifies five economic risks confronting the defense sector today:



Losing at the scale/sovereignty trade-off, as nations struggle between pooling defense resources for efficiency and preserving national control

Tariff wars, with escalating trade barriers disrupting supply chains and raising costs

China dependence, given the sector’s reliance on Chinese materials and components such as rare earths and electronics

Phantom spending, where political pledges to increase defense budgets may not translate into actual future investment

Failure to reindustrialise, as Western nations rediscover the need for industrial capacity but face difficulties rebuilding it





Beyond these current concerns, expert interviewees flagged two emerging threats tied to fiscal pressures: social backlash against defense spending and looming fiscal crises. With debt‑to‑GDP ratios exceeding 100% across much of Europe, North America, and Japan, governments risk “soft defaults” through inflation or financial repression. Rising defense budgets could create political grievance if they lead to higher taxes or cuts in social programs, especially amid uncertain economic growth. These pressures may undermine long‑term defense commitments and create political instability.

Sam Wilkin, Director of political risk analytics at Willis, said: “In the late 1990s and early 2000s, terrorist threats dominated the national security agenda. In retrospect, that concern was born in an era of extraordinary geopolitical stability, when conflicts involving states had dwindled to historic lows.”

“Today, that stability has vanished. Non‑state actors remain disruptive, but the last few years have been shaped by the return of state‑sponsored violence. These threats occur on a much larger scale and therefore have driven a surge in defense procurement and a reshaping of global defense supply chains. For companies active in the sector, this shift in the risk landscape has strong implications for operations and future planning.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

