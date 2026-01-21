Toobit Launches $200,000 Event Contracts Challenge with First-Trade Protection





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its 200,000 USDT Event Contracts campaign.

Running from January 21 to February 25, 2026, the initiative invites traders to leverage market insights through three activities that reward accuracy, consistency, and trading volume while providing a safety net for newcomers.

Activity 1: First-trade protection

Toobit is lowering the barrier to entry for traders exploring Event Contracts. Traders who make their first prediction on BTC, ETH, SOL, or XRP Event Contracts (with a minimum order of 10 USDT) are eligible for first-trade protection. If the prediction is incorrect, Toobit will provide compensation of up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds, drawing from a weekly 10,000 USDT pool.

Activity 2: Streak to victory

Traders who successfully predict market directions in consecutive trades can unlock greater rewards.

3 consecutive wins: Traders can claim a 5 USDT daily reward.

5 consecutive wins: Traders can claim an 8 USDT daily reward.

10 consecutive wins: Traders can claim a 10 USDT daily reward.

Lucky draw: All active Event Contract traders are automatically entered into a daily draw to win 50 USDT.

Activity 3: Rise to the top traders

For high-volume traders, Toobit has allocated 50,000 USDT for the leaderboard. Participants who reach a total trading volume of 100 USDT enter the rankings, with the top-ranked trader taking home a 6,000 USDT prize. Even those outside the top 50 can share in a 25,000 USDT pool based on their total volume.

"Every market move tells a story, and our Event Contracts allow traders to monetize their ability to read that narrative," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By combining a 200,000 USDT prize pool with 100 USDT first-trade protection, we are creating a space where both seasoned analysts and curious newcomers can test their instincts with reduced risk."

To participate, traders must register on the campaign page. For a comprehensive breakdown of the campaign, traders are encouraged to review the announcement page.

This campaign arrives as prediction markets emerge as the fastest-growing sector in the digital asset ecosystem. These markets are projected to reach $100 billion in yearly traded volume this year as they bring millions of new traders on-chain.

Prediction markets have also become a primary driver of exchange volume in 2026, with institutional capital increasingly utilizing these contracts as strategic hedging tools.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

