Asia Broadband’s Next-Generation AABB Wallet Is Complete and Ready For Release, With Launch Planned For Early February

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the development of the new next generation AABB Wallet App is complete and available now for release. The Company is planning a formal launch of the new wallet in the first week of February. After a complete redesign and rebranding process, the wallet was built with high functionality, speed and to incorporate multiple planned feature additions in the near future, as new update phases of the wallet are released.

In other AABB news, the Company will be releasing a corporate update next week. Over the past several weeks, the Company has been evaluating and confirming the status of its various projects and corporate initiatives in order prepare a current update.

"Our new next generation AABB Wallet was a complete redesign from previous versions intentionally to ensure the base platform could facilitate all the expansion characteristics we want to add in future phase releases. Our digital assets development team is thrilled to now have a wallet that can grow with us over time," expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB seeks to combine physical resource ownership with disciplined financial strategy to deliver sustainable long-term growth. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.