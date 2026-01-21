Verkada and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Government Access to Verkada’s Secure, Cloud-Based Physical Security Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic distribution partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Verkada’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s secure, cloud-based physical security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

This announcement follows Verkada’s recent Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) ‘In Process’ designation for its Command platform hosted in AWS GovCloud. The designation currently applies to key components, including FIPS 140 validated cameras and sensors, Verkada Guest, Command Connector and Verkada Gateway.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to streamline access to Verkada’s secure and scalable solutions for Government agencies nationwide,” said Dan Goslee, GM and Head of Federal Sales at Verkada. “Together, we’re empowering public institutions to modernize their physical security infrastructure with cloud-native tools that meet the highest standards of compliance and performance.”

Verkada’s Government-specific security solutions include Video Security Cameras for Public Sector, Access Control Systems for Public Sector, Intelligent Analytics for Public Sector and Cloud-Based Solutions for Public Sector. Verkada’s comprehensive security platform improves public safety, enhances security for assets and data, provides valuable operational insights and streamlines investigations in a cost-effective manner. Deployment of Verkada’s physical security solutions will benefit organizations across the Public Sector, including public schools and universities, Government agencies, Law Enforcement organizations, Healthcare facilities and more.

"Public safety remains a top priority for Carahsoft and our reseller partners," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Verkada's cloud-based security solutions provide Government agencies the tools they need to protect critical infrastructure and respond to threats in real time. Through our extensive reseller network, we are making these advanced security capabilities more accessible to the Public Sector organizations that keep our communities safe."

Verkada’s physical security solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information about Verkada’s Government-grade offerings, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 421-4683 or Verkada@carahsoft.com .

