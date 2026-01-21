Komodor Appoints Ziv Harfenist as Chief Financial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations, today announced the appointment of Ziv Harfenist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Yogev Goldis to Chief People Officer (CPO). These executive changes reflect Komodor’s continued growth and focus on scaling its business, operations, and global workforce as enterprises increasingly rely on its AI-driven platform for achieving reliability and automation for cloud-native environments.

Komodor is trusted by leading Dev & Ops teams worldwide including Cisco, Dell, OpenTable Priceline, Rockwell Automation and more.

“These appointments strengthen Komodor’s leadership team at a critical juncture in our evolution, as we transition from a start-up to a thriving enterprise,” said Ben Ofiri, CEO of Komodor. “Ziv’s experience scaling finance and operations in high-growth security companies, combined with Yogev’s proven leadership in building strong, global teams, positions us well as we continue to expand our business and serve large enterprises running cloud-native infrastructure at scale.”

As CFO, Harfenist will oversee Komodor’s global finance, operations, and business planning functions, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance and Operations at Aqua Security, where he led revenue expansion initiatives, multiple fundraising rounds, debt financing, and M&A activities. Prior to Aqua, Harfenist held senior FP&A leadership roles at Check Point Software Technologies and led regional and EMEA finance teams at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“Komodor is redefining how organizations operate and manage cloud-native infrastructure using AI,” said Harfenist. “I’m excited to join at this stage of the company’s trajectory and help build the financial and operational foundations to support long-term scale, disciplined execution, and continued product innovation.”

In his new role, Goldis will focus on talent strategy, leadership development, organizational culture, and global workforce planning as Komodor expands its market presence. Prior to Komodor, he served in senior HR and talent leadership roles at a top cyber company and Gett, where he supported large-scale growth, global R&D hiring, and organizational development.

“Our people and culture are core to Komodor’s success,” said Goldis. “As we scale globally, my focus will remain on building high-performing teams, strengthening leadership, and maintaining our industry-leading culture of technical innovation and customer-first execution.”

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

