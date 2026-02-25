Komodor Triples Revenue as AI-Driven Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Reshapes Cloud-Native Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE company for cloud-native infrastructure, today announced record business results for its fiscal year ended January 31, as enterprises accelerated the shift to AI-assisted automation in response to rising production complexity and cloud costs.

Since launching Klaudia AI, its purpose-built AI SRE, Komodor has generated 3X more annual recurring revenue (ARR), and more than doubled the ARR generated between 2021–2024 combined. Pipeline grew 2.5X year over year. The company also doubled its share of Fortune 500 customers and increased annual contract value (ACV) for new customers by 2.5X. More than 60% of customers expanded deployments, and user sessions increased 1.5X, reflecting deeper operational reliance on the platform.

In addition, Komodor surpassed 100 employees in 2025, and expanded its executive team with key sales appointments.

“As AI-driven development accelerates code velocity, the burden on SRE teams to keep pace with rising complexity is outstripping their ability to manually meet their performance and reliability goals,” said Ben Ofiri, Co-Founder and CEO of Komodor. “In response, enterprises are replacing traditional tooling and reactive workflows with AI-assisted troubleshooting, cost optimization and automation as a force multiplier for their engineering teams.”

Balancing Reliability and Cost is Redefining SRE Priorities

An analysis of thousands of Komodor customer interactions in 2025 reveals a structural shift toward AI-driven SRE, as teams are increasingly expected to maintain performance and reliability while actively managing infrastructure costs:

The SRE category (job titles and responsibilities) grew 206% year over year, correlating directly with the expansion of AI production workloads. SREs are assuming broader ownership for reliability and infrastructure economics as performance and cost become inseparable at production scale.

Mentions of troubleshooting as the primary pain point increased 67% year over year, with more than 72% of calls describing environments as complex, sprawling or difficult to manage.

Autoscaler friction is rising: Discussions referencing autoscalers such as Karpenter increased 293% year over year, as teams struggled to properly tune scaling behavior while balancing performance and cost efficiency.

Cost ownership is shifting to SREs: Mentions of overspending increased 165%, and cost-focused discussions led by SRE and DevOps leaders rose 116%, signaling that infrastructure economics is now embedded directly into reliability responsibilities.

AI workloads are amplifying production risk: While 40% of calls referenced AI/ML workloads, conversations specifically about difficulties managing those workloads increased more than 13X year over year, making AI reliability a top operational priority.

Velocity continues to increase: Over 57% of sessions focused on accelerating cloud-native delivery, with 82% anticipating significantly more code entering production.

AI anxiety was virtually absent; instead, AI was referenced in over 30% of calls as a buyer-driven requirement.



About Komodor

Komodor is the leading Autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

