Komodor Named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Site Reliability Engineering Tooling

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the January 2026 Gartner Market Guide for AI Site Reliability Engineering Tooling1. The report is intended to provide insight into this evolving market and its offerings.





We believe that Komodor was included in the Market Guide for its AI-driven approach to helping engineering and operations teams improve reliability in complex, cloud-native environments by automating incident analysis, resolution, and operational workflows.

According to Gartner, “Traditional SRE teams and operations teams cannot keep up with the technology and operational demands required of them to deliver effective reliability and efficiency outcomes.” The report also states that: “By 2029, 85% of enterprises will use AI SRE tooling to optimize operations in order to meet organizational and customer reliability demands. This will increase from less than 5% in 2025.”

“Reliability has become a core requirement for modern, cloud-native systems, but many organizations are still constrained by cost, complexity, and skills gaps,” said Ben Ofiri, CEO of Komodor. “We believe Gartner’s inclusion of Komodor as a Representative Vendor reflects the growing need for AI-driven approaches that help teams move beyond reactive incident response toward proactive reliability, without requiring a complete reorganization or massive upfront investment.”

In the Market Guide, Gartner provides the following recommendations:

“Augment existing SRE and operations teams by investing in AI SRE tooling to enable them to focus on proactive reliability improvement activities.

Build an AI SRE strategy beyond just operations by utilizing insights surfaced through tooling capabilities (such as telemetry, event correlations, and root cause analysis) to proactively prevent incidents through reliability-focused design and delivery workflows.”

Komodor helps platform, DevOps, and SRE teams improve application availability, reliability, performance and cost optimization in cloud-native environments by automating troubleshooting, remediation and resource utilization. Its autonomous AI SRE agent, Klaudia, delivers fast, explainable root-cause analysis across the entire cloud-native infrastructure stack, including complex add-on tools, reducing manual investigations, accelerating incident resolution, and enabling teams to focus on long-term reliability improvements.

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

