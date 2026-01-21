Nan McKay & Associates Earns IACET Accreditation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nan McKay and Associates (NMA), a national leader in affordable housing training and compliance services, has renewed accreditation from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), authorizing them to award Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to housing professionals nationwide. NMA, along with our online training partner, HAI, are the only IACET-approved training and certification companies serving the assisted housing and public housing industries

The five-year re-accreditation recognizes NMA’s continued compliance with American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/IACET Standard for high-quality continuing education programs. Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET CEUs, a nationally recognized benchmark for professional training and certification.

For more than 15 years, NMA has maintained accreditation through IACET and provided CEUs through its certification classes, supporting affordable housing staff and housing professionals working across housing choice voucher (HCV), multifamily, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), and public housing programs.

“This accreditation matters because our clients operate in one of the most highly regulated environments in the country,” said Sheryl Putnam, NMA’s Senior Director of Professional Development. “Authorization to award IACET CEUs reflects the rigor behind our programs and gives housing professionals the confidence that their training meets the highest national standards.”

To achieve Accredited Provider status, NMA completed a comprehensive third-party review of its instructional design, program administration, and evaluation practices, including an on-site assessment by an IACET site visitor, and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 1-2007 Standard. The ANSI/IACET Standard is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide.

NMA’s certification courses are designed to meet the real-world needs of affordable-housing professionals including HUD’s new National Standards for Physical Inspection of Real Estate (NSPIRE) and Housing Opportunity Through Modernization Act of 2016 (HOTMA).

About Nan McKay and Associates (NMA)

For four decades, Nan McKay & Associates has been the leader in providing innovative solutions for neighborhoods across the country. With offices in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky, our San Diego-based, woman-owned company is recognized as one of the most effective, strategic, and compliance-focused organizations serving communities nationwide. The NMA team has real-life professional experience in the field and understands operational best practices and the complexities of state and federal regulations. We're committed to ensuring that housing authorities, property management companies, and municipalities have the resources they need to help the families they serve. www.nanmckay.com



About the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET)

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a nonprofit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET Standard is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide.

