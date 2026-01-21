Base Acquires EverAfter to Build the First AI Engagement OS to Accelerate Customer Led Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base AI , a leading customer-led growth platform, today announced it has acquired EverAfter AI , a pioneer in customer-facing post-sale experiences. The acquisition establishes the first Engagement OS , unifying Customer Lifecycle Marketing and Digital Customer Success into a single platform designed to drive adoption, upsell/expansion, advocacy, AEO/GEO influence, community, and retention through AI-based activation and personalized experiences.

The acquisition reflects a shift in how modern B2B enterprises are rethinking revenue growth and customer experience with three objectives in mind:

Grow NRR by upsell/expansion while reducing churn from improved adoption and lifecycle engagement. Leverage AI and AI-Agents to improve customer data quality, personalization, and real-time activation. Reduce costs and friction by consolidating tools, leveraging their customer community for solutions, and streamlining customer experiences across all touchpoints and journeys.



For enterprises looking to win in an AI competitive era, customer journeys can no longer operate as disconnected motions, as they lose the compounding effect of aligned GTM teams and motions. The AI Engagement OS redefines post-sale as a continuous, customer-led lifecycle that spans onboarding, adoption, advocacy, and expansion.

For the first time, lifecycle engagement is being built as a single operating system rather than a collection of handoffs and point solutions. The Engagement OS establishes a new AI-based operating model for customer-led growth, where customer experience, engagement, and revenue are powered by a shared foundation instead of fragmented execution.





As AI becomes embedded across go-to-market teams, fragmented systems can no longer support scale. Without a unified foundation, automation increases activity but erodes context, resulting in lower outcomes. By unifying data, insight, and engagement into a single system, the Engagement OS provides the infrastructure AI needs to deliver coordinated, lifecycle-aware execution that drives measurable revenue outcomes.

“The B2B customer experience is inefficient and detrimental to growth because it was never built as a system. It evolved around org structures and GTM silos, instead of customer centricity and LTV,” said Gal Biran, CEO & Co-founder of Base AI. “What Noa Danon and the EverAfter team built made one thing clear: data-driven programmatic post-sale customer engagement can influence NRR. This acquisition is about building the first Engagement OS, to orchestrate any post-sale activation and measurable outcome across the customer lifecycle while providing Marketing, CS, Sales, and Product teams a single source of truth with AI-based insights and revenue growth frameworks.”

The Engagement OS includes powerful capabilities such as:

Unified real-time signals: Brings every customer activity and sentiment into a single, live view, allowing contextual engagement throughout the lifecycle.

Brings every customer activity and sentiment into a single, live view, allowing contextual engagement throughout the lifecycle. Engagement Context-driven orchestration: Determines next-best actions using AI-based insights and coordinates internal customer engagement.

Determines next-best actions using AI-based insights and coordinates internal customer engagement. Compounding revenue and trust: increasing adoption, upsell & expansion, advocacy, and retention with AI-based continuous lifecycle motion.

increasing adoption, upsell & expansion, advocacy, and retention with AI-based continuous lifecycle motion. Builds an essential AI foundation: Create an internal customer AI foundation that includes lifecycle engagement signals, insights, activation, and attribution.

“EverAfter was built on a simple belief: product experience and customer experience should not be separate,” said Noa Danon, CEO & Co-founder of EverAfter AI. “We productized post-sale work into digital experiences as customer data became fragmented across disconnected tools. Bringing this technology into Base AI closes a long-standing gap.”

Base AI and EverAfter are used by leading B2B organizations, including Adobe, Zendesk, Broadcom, ZoomInfo, Okta, Vidyard, and Salesloft. Customers of both platforms will continue to receive full support, with new AI Engagement OS capabilities introduced as the products are integrated. To learn more about the vision behind the Engagement OS and the future of customer-led growth, Base AI CEO Gal Biran and EverAfter AI CEO Noa Danon will host a live webinar outlining the AI blueprint for orchestrating customer-led growth.

About Base AI

Base AI is a customer-led growth platform that helps B2B companies engage, activate, and grow their existing customers through customer marketing, advocacy, references, community, and lifecycle engagement to drive retention, expansion, and revenue growth.

About EverAfter AI

EverAfter AI enables companies to turn onboarding and post-sale programs into customer-facing digital experiences, helping teams guide customers through milestones and next actions to drive adoption and value realization.

