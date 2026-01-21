David Ebrahimzadeh Discloses Expanded Gold Asset Ownership as Markets Reevaluate Long-Term Gold Supply and Value

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, through Corniche Capital, has disclosed ownership of a portfolio of producing and development-stage gold mines as structural constraints on global gold supply and long-term asset durability come under renewed focus.

The disclosure has entered wider market dialogue as gold exposure is increasingly evaluated within long-term capital strategies. Against a backdrop of persistent inflationary pressure, elevated sovereign debt burdens, and continued geopolitical uncertainty, gold’s role as a durable store of value has drawn renewed attention beyond short-term price movements.

Global gold supply dynamics remain structurally constrained. New mine discoveries have declined over the past decade, while permitting timelines, development costs, and geopolitical complexity have extended the path from discovery to production. As a result, existing producing and near-term development assets with defined recoverable reserves have taken on heightened strategic relevance within the broader gold ecosystem.

Earlier this month, David Ebrahimzadeh disclosed that he acquired six producing and development-stage gold mines through Corniche Capital, representing an estimated 900,000 ounces of recoverable gold. Based on current spot prices, the implied gross in-ground value of those recoverable reserves is approximately $4.13 billion, underscoring the scale of the asset base at a time when replacement supply across the gold sector remains limited.

Gold’s function has increasingly expanded beyond its traditional role as an inflation hedge. Central bank accumulation, currency debasement concerns, and growing fiscal imbalances have reinforced the metal’s relevance as a balance-sheet asset and long-term reserve. In this context, ownership of operating and development-stage gold assets offers direct exposure to physical supply dynamics rather than financial proxies.

Operating gold assets also embed long-duration optionality. Production profiles, reserve expansion potential, and development sequencing allow asset owners to adapt to changing price environments while preserving downside protection through tangible reserves. This flexibility has become increasingly relevant as market volatility and macro uncertainty persist.

“Gold assets with defined reserves and operating infrastructure represent durability across market cycles,” said David Ebrahimzadeh. “As global economic uncertainty persists, tangible assets with long-duration optionality remain structurally relevant.”

Corniche Capital’s approach emphasizes physical gold ownership, jurisdictional control, and asset-level durability. By focusing on established reserves and operating infrastructure, the portfolio is positioned to participate in gold’s long-term role as a store of value while remaining insulated from short-term financial market volatility.

