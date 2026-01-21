Superior Energy Services Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Abaco Energy Technologies, Expanding Global Capabilities and Downhole Tools Rental Portfolio

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abaco Energy Technologies (“Abaco”), a leading global provider of proprietary power section technologies for downhole drilling, completion and remediation operations. Abaco designs and manufactures rotors and stators and provides aftermarket reline services for drilling and thru-tubing motors and vibration tools. This acquisition enhances Superior’s existing portfolio of specialized bottom hole assemblies (“BHAs”) and the company’s global footprint. With this transaction, Superior continues to accelerate its position as a supplier of choice to the global directional drilling, completions and remediation markets.

Founded in 2013, Abaco has grown to be a leading manufacturer of power section technologies with a demonstrated track record of successfully developing and commercializing innovative downhole solutions, particularly with its portfolio of cutting-edge, patent-protected elastomers and proprietary rotor and stator designs. Abaco has a history of generating strong, stable financial results despite cyclicality and volatility in the oil and gas industry. Superior plans to incorporate Abaco into its Wellbore Technologies segment, complementing its industry leading rental portfolio that includes Stabil Drill, Workstrings, Quail Tools and HB Rentals. The combination of these product offerings, along with our Wellsite Solutions brands, International Snubbing Services, International Production Services, Superior Completion Services and Wild Well Control, creates a strong, diversified portfolio of businesses positioned to deliver value to customers across the globe and throughout the entire lifecycle of their wells.

“Acquiring Abaco represents the continued execution of Superior’s growth strategy,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman & CEO of Superior Energy Services. “We are excited to announce this transaction and look forward to welcoming Abaco’s team to Superior. We have long admired Abaco’s proven capabilities in product innovation, efficient manufacturing and delivering service quality. Abaco is a natural fit within our Wellbore Technologies portfolio and further enhances our ability to deliver mission critical products to our customers.”

“We are proud of what Abaco has accomplished,” said Ken Babcock, Abaco’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We developed a culture that emphasizes continuous innovation, technological excellence and best-in-class service, and I am excited about Abaco’s future as part of the Superior portfolio.”

“Joining Superior marks an exciting next chapter for Abaco,” said Dan O’Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of Abaco. “I look forward to continuing to lead the Abaco organization as part of Superior’s exceptional portfolio and working together to expand our capabilities, accelerate technology development and create even greater value for our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Superior plans to host a call for shareholders and bondholders at 12:00 pm EST to discuss the acquisition. Investors can visit the Superior portal to register for today’s call.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Advisors

Superior engaged Piper Sandler & Co. as financial advisor, and Baker Botts L.L.P. as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Abaco engaged Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company’s financial position, performance, strategic alternatives, market outlook, and other plans and objectives, including the anticipated timing of the closing of the acquisition and the integration of Abaco with Superior. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including conditions in the oil and gas industry and broader macroeconomic factors. Superior undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

