CS Group (OTCQB: CSDX) Announces Multi-Channel Sales Model, Global Logistics Partners, and Sustainable Innovation Roadmap for MEDUSA SDP

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) today detailed its multi-channel sales strategy, global logistics partnerships, and sustainability roadmap supporting the commercial rollout of MEDUSA SDP.





The Company plans to distribute MEDUSA SDP through a diversified sales model designed to serve both institutional and consumer demand.

B2B distribution channels include:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Gyms and wellness centers

Schools and educational institutions

Corporate and industrial clients

B2C channels include:

Physical retail Stores shelves, in UAE and Germany .

and . Online marketplaces such as Amazon , Noon , and leading German e-commerce platforms

, , and leading German e-commerce platforms Direct-to-consumer sales via the official MEDUSA e-commerce website







To support efficient global fulfillment, DHL has been selected for bulk and institutional shipments, while FedEx will manage retail and consumer-focused deliveries.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to begin regulatory approval processes for a bio-degradable, dissolving MEDUSA SDP wet wipes line, representing a breakthrough advancement in sustainable hygiene solutions and reinforcing CSDX’s long-term environmental strategy.





“CS Group is focused on disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and scalable growth,” Management stated. “MEDUSA SDP demonstrates how we translate innovation into commercially viable, globally relevant products while advancing sustainability.”

About CS Diagnostics Corp

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) is a medical technology company advancing a dual-focus platform across infection control and oncology, targeting high-priority global healthcare markets. The Company’s portfolio includes MEDUSA, a smart disinfectant and hygiene solutions platform expanding into wet wipes and liquid formulations for institutional and consumer use, and CS Protect-Hydrogel, a tissue spacer designed to protect healthy organs during prostate cancer radiotherapy. CSDX is progressing through key commercialization milestones, including strategic manufacturing partnerships, a multi-region launches across the GCC and Europe, diversified B2B and B2C distribution channels, global logistics agreements, and a growing intellectual property and regulatory roadmap. With plans to introduce biodegradable, dissolving hygiene products and expand internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information, please visit https://medusa-sdp.com/en/

or contact

Mohammad Essayed

Email: info@csdcorp.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41a98fdf-ea7e-43e7-bc45-d5ba415c9a92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd6a88b8-aad6-4327-b9bf-47c89ed48a1c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a15a74-b111-4b35-8fca-b3f8252f17c1