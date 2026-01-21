Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo Continues Expansion of Luxury Glamping

RIVER RANCH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo announced the opening of five new Luxury Glamping Tents, expanding its premium glamping inventory as demand continues to grow for experiential travel that blends outdoor immersion with resort-level comfort.









The new luxury tents replicate the resort’s existing luxury glamping accommodations, which have become a signature offering at the 1,700-acre Old Florida dude ranch. Each tent spans more than 500 square feet and is situated within a shaded oak hammock, offering guests a secluded, nature-forward stay without sacrificing any modern amenities.

Designed to elevate the traditional camping experience, the luxury glamping tents feature climate-controlled interiors with air conditioning and heating, a king bed, a queen sleeper sofa, luxury linens, ceiling fan, electrical outlets and a full ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double-sink vanity. Kitchenette amenities include a microwave and mini refrigerator.

Guests staying in the Luxury Glamping Tents also receive access to VIP glamping concierge services, a complimentary resort golf cart for on-property transportation, nightly campfire service and morning coffee delivery. Community amenities include shared fire pits and outdoor seating areas.

“The expansion of our luxury glamping offerings at Westgate River Ranch reflect the continued evolution of how travelers want to experience the outdoors,” said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. “Guests are seeking meaningful connections with nature while still enjoying thoughtful comforts and personalized service. These new tents allow us to meet that demand while preserving the authenticity that defines River Ranch.”

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, located one hour south of Orlando and two hours north of Palm Beach County, offers a wide range of accommodations, including glamping tents, luxe teepees, RV and tent camping, lodge guest rooms and suites, rail cars, cabins and multi-bedroom cottages. The resort is known for its rodeo, outdoor recreation, adventure activities and family-friendly programming.

Luxury glamping guests also receive complimentary access to the new River Country Water Park, recently opened with a range of fun water activities, including a 281 foot open water slide, a tube slide with colorful stripes, a high adrenaline freefall slide, and a children’s splash pad.

For more information or to book luxury glamping accommodations at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, visit westgateresorts.com/hotels/florida/river-ranch/westgate-river-ranch-resort/.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

