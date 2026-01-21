Systems Designed for Nonexistent Humans: Building Resilient Performance Architectures That Serve Real People

Charleston, SC, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most performance systems fail not due to poor design, but because they are built for idealized humans who do not exist. In Performance is Personal, Chad T. Dyar challenges this notion, advocating for a human-centric approach to performance management. Dyar's insights reveal how to create systems that bend without breaking, lead without surveillance, and drive growth while preserving humanity. This book is a refreshing departure from rigid frameworks, emphasizing the importance of emotional contracts and real human behavior in fostering sustainable performance.



Dyar's engaging narrative offers practical strategies for leaders, managers, and consultants. He explores how to design systems that reflect actual human behavior, highlighting the hidden patterns that can either fuel or fracture success. Performance is Personal is not just a guide to compliance; it’s a blueprint for building performance architectures that prioritize people over metrics.



Key insights include:

- The significance of emotional contracts in organizational success.

- Designing systems based on real human behavior.

- Understanding what sustainable performance truly requires.

- Identifying hidden patterns that influence success.



Chad T. Dyar structures the narrative with clarity and empathy, reminding us that if you've ever felt like a malfunction in someone else's system, you're not broken—the system is.



Get ready to rethink performance and embrace a new paradigm that values humanity. Performance is Personal is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Chad T. Dyar has dedicated over thirty years to exploring the intersection of performance and humanity. Transitioning from the theater stage to the corporate world, he offers a unique perspective: Performance shapes our identities within the systems we create. Chad guides organizations in redesigning performance systems, moving from compliance-driven approaches to human-centered clarity and sustainable growth. His writing, speaking, and advisory roles have transformed how companies view productivity, emphasizing genuine impact over outward facades. Chard resides in Charleston, South Carolina, where he spends his time celebrating life with his partner and their three dogs.

Available for interviews: Author, Chad T. Dyar

