zerohash Releases The 2026 Stablecoin Momentum Report, Demonstrating Stablecoins Have Become Core Financial Infrastructure

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading infrastructure platform powering stablecoins and digital assets at regulated financial institutions, today announced the release of The 2026 Stablecoin Momentum Report , a global research report examining how stablecoins have moved decisively into meaningful global, financial infrastructure.

Drawing on zerohash’s platform data and proprietary analysis, the report offers one of the most comprehensive snapshots to date as to how stablecoins are being used in practice and what will define their next phase of growth.

The findings show that 2025 marked a year of material acceleration, not just in scale, but in how and where stablecoins are utilized. Once associated primarily with crypto trading, stablecoins are now embedded across use cases including brokerage funding, payments, cross-border settlement, global payroll, and treasury operations.

Within the report, zerohash introduces a proprietary metric, “Stablecoin-Ready Accounts” (SRAs). This metric captures the number of consumer accounts on mainstream platforms where stablecoin functionality has been or is being enabled, and zerohash estimates there are more than 1.4 billion SRAs globally, before accounting for overlap.

Select findings include:

Stablecoin usage on zerohash grew rapidly in 2025 , with the number of customers actively transacting with stablecoins increasing 146% year over year .

Inbound RFIs for stablecoin-related programs increased 5X from 2024 to 2025.

, with the number of customers actively transacting with stablecoins increasing . Transaction frequency surged , with stablecoin transaction count up 208% YoY , indicating repeat, operational usage rather than episodic activity.

, with stablecoin transaction count up , indicating repeat, operational usage rather than episodic activity. Economic impact expanded significantly , as total stablecoin transaction volume measured in U.S. dollars increased 690% YoY , while average transaction size rose 157% , signaling adoption in higher-value financial flows.

, as total stablecoin transaction volume measured in U.S. dollars increased , while average transaction size rose , signaling adoption in higher-value financial flows. Global adoption accelerated , with active stablecoin users on zerohash spanning 106 countries in 2025 , up from 70 the year prior. Non-U.S. customers grew 422% year over year , underscoring stablecoins’ role in cross-border finance.

, with active stablecoin users on zerohash spanning , up from 70 the year prior. Non-U.S. customers grew , underscoring stablecoins’ role in cross-border finance. Resilience through market volatility, as active stablecoin customers increased 55% from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025, even during a period of broader crypto market softness.





Beyond platform data, zerohash’s analysis of public disclosures highlights a sharp increase in institutional attention. Mentions of “stablecoin” in SEC EDGAR filings rose more than 290% from 2024 to 2025, while global press mentions increased over 100% during the same period, evidence that stablecoins are now firmly on the agenda of executives and policy makers.

“Stablecoins have moved past the question of whether they work and into the reality of how they scale,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash. “The data shows businesses using stablecoins to run meaningful financial operations: funding accounts, settling payments, and moving capital globally. In 2026, the focus shifts to execution: building infrastructure that can operate across borders, regulatory regimes, and use cases reliably and at scale.”

The report identifies regulation as a critical inflection point. In the United States, clearer guidance has enabled wider adoption and an acceleration of innovation. zerohash has operated in the United States since 2017 and operates in all fifty U.S. states. In Europe, the rollout of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) has created the first region-wide framework for stablecoin issuance and operation. zerohash received its MiCAR authorization in November 2025.

The following industry and ecosystem leaders contributed insights to the report:

Paolo Ardoino , CEO, Tether

, CEO, Tether Steve Everett , Director of Stablecoin Payment Partnerships at PayPal

, Director of Stablecoin Payment Partnerships at PayPal Bo Hines , CEO, Tether USA

, CEO, Tether USA Jack McDonald , SVP of Stablecoins, Ripple

, SVP of Stablecoins, Ripple Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer, Circle





The 2026 Stablecoin Momentum Report also outlines what comes next. As stablecoins move deeper into core financial workflows, the report outlines that success will be defined less by demand and more by execution: compliance, licensing coverage, operational controls, and the ability to abstract complexity across borders and systems.

“At zerohash, our focus has always been on making stablecoins work quietly and reliably inside the financial system,” Woodford added. “The mission hasn’t changed, but the moment has. Stablecoins are becoming embedded, invisible infrastructure, and 2026 will be about who can operate them safely, globally, and at scale.”

The report debuts at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos and is available in both digital and print formats. To access The 2026 Stablecoin Momentum Report, visit: https://zerohash.com/resources/the-2026-stablecoin-momentum-report .

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Contact: media@zerohash.com

Disclosure

The materials included herein are presented “as-is” and for informational purposes only. This material contains statements and information from sources other than zerohash holdings ltd. and are not intended to reflect zerohash holdings ltd’s company policy. Statements and information provided herein are provided as the opinions of the individuals cited and are not endorsed or adopted by zerohash holdings ltd. No governmental agency, regulator, or expert has reviewed, passed upon, or otherwise approved the adequacy or accuracy of these materials. These materials do not constitute an offer to purchase a security and are not intended as investment advice. Offers, if any, will be made through other documentation, including the provision of material information regarding zerohash holdings ltd. and its subsidiaries. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

These materials may contain forward-looking statements and information that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as well as information currently available to management or third-party sources. When used herein, words such as estimate, expect, intend and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although zerohash’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or materially correct. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. No representation or warranty is made, including without limitation as to any forward-looking statements or the future performance of zerohash holdings ltd. and its subsidiaries. zerohash holdings ltd. and its subsidiaries assumes no liability for any damages arising from the use of these materials or the information contained therein.

The content of this presentation is proprietary and confidential information of zerohash holdings ltd.. It is not intended to be distributed to or relied upon by any third parties without the express permission of zerohash holdings ltd., which is expressly withheld.

These materials are protected by U.S. copyright laws. Reproduction and distribution of these materials without the written permission of zerohash holdings ltd. is prohibited.

All company names, other than zerohash holdings ltd. and its subsidiaries, are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective third-party holders and are used in this presentation for identification purposes only. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Service Disclosure: Not all zerohash services may be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.